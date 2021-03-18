Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,228 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: CANCELLED: NIGHTLY FULL CLOSURE OF LIKELIKE HIGHWAY IN THE KANEOHE-BOUND DIRECTION ON MARCH 16-19, FOR RESURFACING WORK

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that resurfacing work on Likelike Highway has been cancelled this week and will be rescheduled to next week, as heavier machinery and manpower are needed to complete the repairs.

Resurfacing work will resume on Monday night, March 22, 2021 through Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly. A full closure of the Likelike Highway will be in place between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction.

Motorists traveling in the Kaneohe-bound direction are advised to take the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key points to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: CANCELLED: NIGHTLY FULL CLOSURE OF LIKELIKE HIGHWAY IN THE KANEOHE-BOUND DIRECTION ON MARCH 16-19, FOR RESURFACING WORK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.