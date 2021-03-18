Konica Minolta Receives BLI PaceSetter Award from Keypoint Intelligence for the Legal Vertical

Company Recognized as a Visionary Leader in the North American Legal Market

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a prestigious Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award in Legal Market: Visionary Leadership. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the document imaging solution provider that stood out in Keypoint Intelligence’s proprietary study that drilled into key categories including company vision, hardware and software portfolios suitable for the legal market, and professional and IT services. This is the second time Konica Minolta has been honored for its legal solutions, having received the first-ever PaceSetter Award granted in this vertical in 2018.

The study drilled into approximately 40 points of differentiation spread across key categories including company vision, hardware and software portfolios, and professional and IT services.

In particular, Konica Minolta rose to the top thanks to its wide range of IT offerings. The company’s All Covered IT services division maintains a legal-specific support practice, The Lawyer’s Help Desk™, with staff specifically trained in leading legal software. Konica Minolta also offers on-premises and cloud-accessible software tailored to legal professionals in areas like document management, billing, financial management, practice management, and e-discovery. Just as importantly, thoughtfully curated and communicated content in its legal portal site enables direct and partner sales personnel to recognize and confidently address the needs of legal customers. These invaluable resources include the sharing of market trends and strategies in legal podcasts and playbooks, a legal certification program for sales reps, and much more.

“Following an unprecedented year of challenges, particularly for the legal industry, whose business model is not traditionally open to remote working, we are particular honored to be recognized for our efforts to help our clients pivot to an alternative way of practicing law,” said Zina Motley-Weaver, National Practice Manager, Legal and Finance, Konica Minolta. “At Konica Minolta, we believe strongly in being a consultative partner, especially during difficult times, and are at the ready to provide new value in the face of adversity. From those firms who were already strategically partnered with us to support remote work, to those we helped to quickly transition at the start of the pandemic, we are proud to be an ally to this industry.”

“Konica Minolta has demonstrated impressive foresight with not only an innovative portfolio of products and services for legal market customers but a solid foundation of sales enablement for internal and partner sales teams, too,” said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence’s Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. “This invaluable content includes thoughtfully curated and communicated content in its legal portal site, the sharing of market trends and strategies in legal podcasts and playbooks, and a certification program for sales reps that ensures they can confidently address the needs of customers.”

