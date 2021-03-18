BUZZ ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE MARCH 2021 INDEX REBALANCE

Popular Index backed by Dave Portnoy adds and removes stocks based on their latest monthly sentiment readings

/EIN News/ -- New York City, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUZZ announced stocks added and removed from its flagship Index according to its regularly scheduled monthly rebalance. The Index changes are based on the latest measures of positive investor sentiment. BUZZ uses analytics models featuring Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing technologies to scan over 15 million stock-specific online posts per month, identifying those stocks with the highest levels of aggregate investor sentiment. Each month, the 75 stocks with the highest scores are featured in the BUZZ Index and weighted according to their positive sentiment rank.

The March rebalance features eleven new stocks added and removed from the Index, including:

What’s In What’s Out Company Ticker Company Ticker Costco Wholesale Corp COST ON Semiconductor Corp ON Marathon Oil Corp MRO Intel Corp INTC Micron Technology Inc MU BlackRock Inc BLK Trade Desk Inc/The TTD Visa Inc V Target Corp TGT International Business Machine IBM Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY Simon Property Group Inc SPG Dropbox Inc DBX Starbucks Corp SBUX Verizon Communications Inc VZ Caterpillar Inc CAT Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI Twilio Inc TWLO Gilead Sciences Inc GILD United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL Chewy Inc CHWY

BUZZ CEO, Jamie Wise explains, “Monthly rebalancing allows us to keep a pulse on the market to ensure we are always holding the stocks that represent the most positive sentiment of the community” He adds: “This dynamic approach has enabled BUZZ to outperform the S&P 500 Index since the BUZZ Index launched in 2015. We believe trading large cap equities based on sentiment is a game changer.”

The Buzz Index is licensed to the VanEck Associates Corporation. The ETF trades under the symbol NYSE:BUZZ

