President Magufuli Was a Visionary, Says Barrick

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) president and chief executive Mark Bristow today said the company mourned with the people of Tanzania at the loss of President John Magufuli, who passed away yesterday.

Bristow described the late president as a visionary statesman who saw the value of a thriving mining sector to his country’s economy and partnered with Barrick in a joint venture, Twiga Minerals Corporation, to manage the company’s mines in Tanzania and to share the economic benefits they generated equally between Barrick and its stakeholders in that country. Bristow said Twiga would stand as a monument to the late president’s foresight and should serve as a model for future partnerships between governments and mining companies in Africa.

