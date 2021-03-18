Food Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% From 2020 to Reach $29.4 billion by 2027, Says Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Food Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the food automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $29.4 billion by 2027. The food automation market is expected to grow owing to factors such as the high adoption of automated solutions and robotics in the F&B processing sector, which is supported by the increased demand for packaged & ready to eat foods. The consumers’ rising disposable incomes, growing urban population, and changing lifestyles, especially in developing countries, have led to an increase in the demand for processed and packaged foods. As the demand for production is increasing, companies are realizing the need and acknowledging the benefits of automation technologies, thereby increasing the demand for automated systems to ensure the availability of high-quality and affordable processed food products.

The food & beverage industry consists of various industries, such as dairy, meat, and brewing. Each industry has its own requirements and challenges, and thus, one technology or solution does not fit all the requirements. Digitalization has transformed every industry vertical and has proven to offer significant opportunities, owing to which the key players are emphasizing investments in digitalization strategies to boost operational efficiency and ensure a competitive position in the market. Digitalization has allowed the restructuring of value chains by incorporating advanced technologies such as the cloud, intelligent sensors, virtualization, communication networks, and the industrial internet of things (IIoT) in the food & beverage industry. Advanced data analytics solutions analyze the data captured through sensors to obtain business insights and help the food & beverage enterprises make informed decisions to drive sales.

The impact of COVID-19 on the food automation market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection. These lockdowns have affected diverse industries, primarily due to the impact on manufacturing operations. There has been a significant impact on supply chains globally. Food & beverage processing and packaging companies faced huge losses during the first and second quarters of 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and delayed production schedules. The rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., Europe, and Asian countries resulted in nationwide lockdowns and a temporary halting of production facilities to prevent further spread.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases globally, the demand for alcohol-based sanitizers and basic food commodities gained pace due to panic among the consumers. High consumption of essential food products led to grocery scarcity on retail shelves, disturbance in supply chains, and immediate demand for high volumes of raw materials for the food & beverage sector. In the first and second quarters of 2020, consumers stored huge quantities of grocery and other food commodities due to the lockdowns and the limited availability of food items across retail stores. This situation resulted in a demand-supply gap and hampered production due to limited workforce availability, further limiting the demand for automation in the food & beverage sector.

The food & beverage sector also faced huge losses due to the ban on imports & exports, travel, and tourism across several continents and countries. Major food-exporting countries, including the U.S., Germany, U.K., China, France, Canada, and Japan, faced losses due to the restriction on logistics and supply in several user countries. This situation was severe in the first and second quarters of 2020. Relaxation of the restrictions in the third quarter of 2020 led to high demand for food products and increased commodity prices, which is expected to help in the slow recovery of the food automation market. Additionally, local manufacturing facilities that were temporarily shut down in the first six months of 2020 resumed operations in the third quarter due to the removal of lockdowns and the need for economic growth.

The complete ecosystem of the food & beverage sector, from raw material providers to foodservice & delivery companies, has been severely impacted by the pandemic. The F&B industry is handling the situation, ensuring precautionary measures, and minimal human contact with the final products by deploying automated systems. The industry is, however, expected to gain pace in 2021. Thus, the need to limit human contact for curbing the further spread of COVID-19 is projected to result in the implementation of food automation systems across various end-user facilities globally.

Rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in F&B industry to support the market growth

Governments of several countries are emphasizing digitalization and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies as they play a vital role in transforming the manufacturing and supply chain landscapes using the IoT, blockchain, mobility solutions, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, big data analytics & business intelligence, and advanced manufacturing technologies such as robotics and 3D printing. These advanced technologies offer higher visibility and surveillance of the entire business process and help businesses optimize the performance at various levels, such as manufacturing operations, management, business systems, and equipment. The use of intelligent sensors, connected devices, and software solutions holds immense possibilities for the use of the IIoT in the food industry. Implementing IIoT in the F&B factories helps in raw material & inventory planning. It tracks consumer demand using analytical software, automatically matches schedules and orders with production speed to minimize downtime and increase production efficiency. These benefits are supporting the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions in the F&B industry.

Increasing food safety regulations promotes the adoption of food automation solutions

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 600 million people worldwide fall ill after eating contaminated food, and 4,20,000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. Thus, increasing concerns regarding food safety and hygiene have fueled the usage of automation in the food & beverage industry to ensure hygiene levels. Food products with different nutritional values and flavors are distributed globally depending upon the environmental conditions. These food products require hygienic storage and processing to increase shelf life so they can be consumed in other places and seasons across the year. Also, food products require proper handling and packaging as they are perishable. Regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Food Standards Agency (EFSA) have imposed strict regulations on food safety and packaging. The FDA’s food safety authority has enhanced the mandates of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) to protect both consumer and public health.

The food automation market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of automation, application, end-use, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on component, the overall food automation market is segmented into enterprise-level controls, plant instrumentation, and plant-level controls. The plant instrumentation segment is expected to grow considerably over the forecast years due to increasing adoption of robots, machine vision systems, and sensors in the food processing solutions. These components help in controlling processes and integrating them with the overall manufacturing control system and the logistics chain. Food & beverage applications demand extreme plant instrument performance standards for accurately monitoring and controlling the machines. The equipment needs to interface smoothly with the mechanical process connectivity to deliver optimal plant performance and process security and maintain the highest hygiene standards.

Based on mode of automation, the semi-automatic mode commanded the largest share in 2020, due to the adoption of several semi-automatic processing systems in small manufacturing & processing facilities. These systems require a human operator at the beginning and end of the process to check proper functioning of the production lines. Food & beverage companies adopt semi-automatic machines to make significant process improvements while retaining the adaptability of an operator’s input for additional human inspection.

Based on end-use, the beverages & distilleries segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global food automation market. The high growth rate is attributed to the rapid digitization of beverage manufacturing across the globe and the adoption of ERP and SCADA solutions to maintain production quality. Companies such as ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Emerson, and GEA have developed various automation solutions that control raw material wastage and reduce production costs for beverage manufacturers. Moreover, the bakery & confectionery segment will witness a considerable growth due to high implementation of food processing solutions for making breads and bakery foods. Rising urbanization and changing consumer preference have increased the demand for bakery & confectionery items such as pies, pizzas, cakes, pastries, gums, candies, and lollipops. Automated systems for conveyor tracking, material sorting, picking & placing, cutting, and palletizing are used in the bakery & confectionery industry. These systems help in the efficient handling of complex processes such as bakery & confectionery product processing, bulk handling, liquid and powder processing, refrigeration, and packaging.

Geographically, the global food automation market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for food automation, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in the automation industry, growing FDI in the food sector, increasing food safety regulations, and rising demand for packaged foods. Europe holds the second largest share in the overall food automation market. The European food & beverage industry is the largest manufacturing sector in terms of job and value. The F&B industry is one of the biggest and most economically important in EU countries. In the last ten years, Europe food & drink exports have doubled. The European Commission is working to improve the competitiveness of the regional food sector and create new trade opportunities for food and drink products, thereby driving automation solutions in the region. Moreover, a high focus on maintaining quality and hygiene further drives the adoption of automation solutions in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the global food automation market have implemented various strategies over the years such as new product launches; acquisitions; expansions; and partnerships, collaborations, & agreements to expand their product offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. New product launches & enhancements accounted for the largest share of total strategic developments undertaken by key players during 2018–2020. This strategy enabled companies to reinforce their product portfolios and enhance their geographic reach.

The key players operating in the global food automation market are ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), GEA Group (Germany), JLS Automation (U.S.), Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd (India), and Food Automation Pty. Ltd (Australia) among others.

The top four players in the global food automation market include ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), and Fanuc Corporation (Japan).

ABB Group (Switzerland): ABB has a robust product portfolio, which includes control technologies, software and lifecycle services, measurement and analytics products, Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), and integrated safety technology for the food automation market. The company offers a comprehensive automation portfolio, including robotics for the process & discrete industries, to improve safety, uptime, energy efficiency, and productivity of industrial processes. ABB has a robust channel partner ecosystem, including distributors, system integrators, and OEMs, and a direct sales channel to help its products reach consumers. The company has a strong geographic presence across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rockwell Automation (U.S.): The company offers a strong product portfolio for the food automation market, which includes programmable controllers, distributed control systems, motion control systems, advanced process control, visualization & HMI, and manufacturing execution systems. The company focuses on developing & manufacturing innovative products to obtain a competitive position in the market, for which it invests heavily in its research & development capabilities and modifies and expands its production facilities to meet the growing demand. The company continually develops its offerings and releases new updates for its solutions by integrating advanced features to boost the overall user experience.

Siemens AG (Germany): The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of automation equipment for the food & beverage industry. The company collaborates with key technology giants to offer innovative solutions to leverage advanced technologies such as cloud and AI. For instance, its collaboration with SAP SE allowed the company to deliver an end-to-end integrated software solution over the Siemens Teamcenter software for product lifecycle, supply chain, and asset management.

