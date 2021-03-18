Orgenesis Enters into Collaboration Agreement with MIDA to Deploy OMPULs for Point-of-Care Research and Development of Promising Cell and Gene Therapies

Announces complementary agreements with leading hospitals in Italy, Germany, Spain and Benelux to further expand POCare Network and POCare Therapies portfolio

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, announces that it has entered a collaboration with MIDA Biotech B.V. (MIDA). Together, the companies will work to establish point-of-care centers at hospitals and other medical institutions across western Europe.



Orgenesis and MIDA plan to deploy Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (“OMPULs”) at leading hospitals for the onsite development of promising cell and gene therapies and immunotherapies from MIDA. The OMPULs are multi-purpose, mobile, autonomous good manufacturing practice (GMP) facilities used to develop, optimize, and manufacture cell and gene therapies at the point of care. Via the collaboration, the teams will align with various hospitals with projects focused on scaling the therapies through to commercialization with regulatory compliance and governmental approval standards as guiding principles.

In connection with the Agreement, Orgenesis and MIDA entered into agreements to establish point-of-care centers and deploy OMPULs within leading hospitals in Italy, Germany, Spain and Benelux, as well as other activities including joint research, development and validation activities related to the development of cell and gene therapies.

“These agreements mark a major milestone towards the commercial launch of our OMPULs across Europe, and we believe provide further validation of our platform, as each of the respective hospitals conducted extensive due diligence and verification around our technology and capabilities prior to signing the agreements,” stated Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis. “We see MIDA as an ideal partner based on their established relationships with the leading medical centers across western Europe and their promising science. Our teams are aligned in the desire to help lower costs and eliminate the logistical nightmares of building a centralized production facility or cleanrooms in the hospitals, which can stand in the way of getting a therapy to market effectively.”

The additional sites will significantly expand the Orgenesis POCare Network capacity, which already includes active development centers in the United States, Belgium, Israel, and South Korea, as well as a growing number of joint venture agreements with regional partners and ongoing therapeutic development programs.

