Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The cash distributions are payable on April 15, 2021 to all unitholders of record as at March 31, 2021.  

Teekay LNG’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com


Primary Logo

