MatriSys Bioscience Expands Licensing Agreement with UCSD School of Medicine to Develop Acne Treatment

Newly licensed compound for harnessing beneficial bacteria to treat acne builds upon company pipeline targeting inflammatory skin diseases

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, a company harnessing beneficial bacteria to treat inflammatory skin diseases, today announced that the company has licensed the compound MSB-3163 from Dr. Richard Gallo’s laboratory at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.



“We believe that MSB-3163 has the potential to be transformative to the treatment of acne, a common skin disease that affects millions of patients worldwide,” said Philippe Calais, Chief Executive Officer of MatriSys. “The work that Dr. Gallo is doing in identifying beneficial bacteria to treat skin diseases is groundbreaking, and we are proud to add this program to our expanding portfolio.”

MatriSys plans to quickly advance the development of MSB-3163 and conduct a first-in-human proof-of-concept clinical trial. In addition to MSB-0221, MatriSys’ lead compound for Atopic Dermatitis, MSB-3163 broadens the company’s portfolio and further validates the discovery platform that identifies beneficial bacteria derived from healthy human skin, which can be reintroduced to patients’ skin to restore homeostasis to the skin microbiome.

“Our discovery platform has selected a strain of Staphylococcus capitis (S. capitis E12) that was effective against Cutibacterium acnes in multiple preclinical models, demonstrating how a member of the human skin microbiome can act as a biotherapy for acne vulgaris,” said Richard Gallo, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Professor and Chairman of the Department of Dermatology, UC San Diego School of Medicine and co-founder and member of the MatriSys Scientific Advisory Board. “MSB-3163 exhibited potency greater than antibiotics commonly used in the treatment of acne, and we look forward to further testing the compound in human studies.”

About Acne

Acne is one of the most common skin diseases, affecting 85% of adolescents and young adults worldwide. Resulting in major health care costs, severe manifestations of acne are painful and cause disfiguration and scarring, and in some patients, profoundly reduce self-esteem and affects mental health. Host-microbiome interactions that affect both innate and adaptive immune homeostasis appear to be a central factor in this disease, with recent observations suggesting that the composition and activities of the microbiota in acne is perturbed. Cutibacterium acnes is one of the most common bacterial species on human skin and is thought to promote the common disease acne vulgaris.

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is leading the discovery and clinical development of a novel class of biopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Our groundbreaking technology platform identifies beneficial bacteria derived from healthy human skin to treat the millions of children and adults suffering from difficult to treat chronic skin diseases. With our lead clinical program in patients with Atopic Dermatitis, we are also rapidly advancing therapeutics for Acne and Rosacea. www.matrisysbio.com

