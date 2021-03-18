Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nasdaq to Hold First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its First Quarter 2021 financial results announcement.

WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s First Quarter 2021 financial results
   
WHEN:  Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 6783237.

Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2021 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Joseph Christinat
+1.646.441.5121
Joseph.Christinat@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
Ed.Ditmire@Nasdaq.com

