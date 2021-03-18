BigPanda Launches Automatic Incident Triage to Significantly Reduce the Manual Toil of Incident Management

New Capability Gives IT Ops Teams Business Context to Inform Incident Triage, Increase Availability of Applications and Services and Dramatically Reduce Incident Resolution Cycles

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced the availability of Automatic Incident Triage, a new platform component that significantly reduces the manual toil associated with the triage phase of incident management. Automatic Incident Triage reduces the “mean-time-to-resolve” (MTTR) for applications and services by enabling IT Ops and NOC teams to quickly triage incidents by reducing the steps required to fully understand the business context of an incident and assign it to the right response team within their desired collaboration platforms.



"Streamlining processes is a critical component of technology operations,” said Rob Scarmuzzi, Executive Director of Operations Technology at E*TRADE Financial. “Automating tasks, like consolidating events, equips us with the tools to manage our workflow efficiently and ultimately freeing up time to deploy manpower to areas that require attention. BigPanda’s Automatic Incident Triage enhancements put additional firepower behind these automated capabilities.”

Enterprises with complex hybrid IT infrastructures and organization structures face a growing number of challenges, including centralized and decentralized Ops teams, and hybrid environments with on-prem and cloud-based applications and tool sprawl, making it difficult to rapidly understand, investigate, remediate and resolve incidents.

According to Gartner, “organizations are struggling to reduce incident response times because of delays around manual incident routing and cross-team collaboration challenges with incident response.” Gartner goes on to state, “Depending on the organization, gathering the context of the incident often takes 15 to 30 minutes, which significantly impacts mean time to resolve (MTTR).”*

An inability to quickly gather business context in the incident triage phase delays incident response times, which negatively impacts service availability and reliability, creates user satisfaction issues, and drives up operational costs. BigPanda’s Automatic Incident Triage helps IT Ops and NOC teams solve this pain point, improve NOC productivity and reclaim high-value L3 and DevOps FTE hours.

“Time is one of the biggest enemies of IT Ops and NOC teams. Incident responders know all too well how long it takes to answer the ‘What next?’ question once they’re presented with an incident,” said Elik Eizenberg, Co-Founder and CTO at BigPanda. “Automatic Incident Triage turns what used to be a technical incident into a business incident automatically, helping incident responders rapidly triage and handle more incidents than before and quickly route critical incidents to the right teams for follow-up and resolution.”

With Automatic Incident Triage, BigPanda customers can:

Automatically calculate and incorporate detailed business context into incidents, such as validated incident severity, impacted services, business priority and routing information using easy-to-create custom incident tags.

Quickly and easily sort, filter, visualize and respond to the incidents, prioritizing those with either the most pressing validated incident severity or the number of impacted services.

Bi-directionally sync custom incident tags with collaboration tools such as ServiceNow or Jira to deliver easier mapping of fields and trigger workflows within those tools.



Automatic Incident Triage allows Ops teams to handle higher volumes of actionable incidents themselves, without having to escalate as frequently. And when they do escalate, the additional business context makes it easy to prioritize and route incidents to the right teams for faster resolution. For more information on Automatic Incident Triage, visit https://www.bigpanda.io/our-product/automatic-incident-triage/.

*Gartner, Automate Incident Response to Enhance Incident Management, September 2020

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and action. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda's platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia to prevent IT outages, lower costs and deliver incredible customer experiences. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners.

