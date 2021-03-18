Sustainable Fitness Brand ‘Feel Fit’ Launches South West England's first Eco Powered Fitness Studio
Sustainable Fitness Brand ‘Feel Fit’ Launches South West England's first Eco Powered Fitness StudioBRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Fitness Brand ‘Feel Fit’ Launches South West first Eco Powered Fitness Studio. Opening in Bristol in April 2021 the ‘Feel Fit’ wellbeing and fitness studio space will proudly be the South West of England’s first Eco Powered Fitness Studio using the latest in ECO-POWR ™ G516 Indoor Cycles to power and energise the space.
The ‘Feel Fit’ brand is created by Ellie Crawley and will offer a 360’ approach too sustainable, holistic fitness and wellbeing to Bristol and beyond.
What is ECO-POWR ™? What is ECO-POWR ™? Performing like any other piece of fitness equipment the SportsArt’s G516 Indoor Cycles supplied by www.sagreenfitness.com convert and capture energy created during a workout with 74% of the electricity generated instantly used to power the space, therefore lowering the number of watts needed from the utility company and reducing carbon footprint – a truly inspiring and new way eco-friendly way to power!
‘Feel Fit’s Fitness Studio and sustainable retail space is across two floors, with a relaxed retail area as you walk in from Regent Street in Clifton, moving through to a comfortable fitness / class area, a wellfulness space for people to come and feel at home while they discuss their health and fitness needs and goals with the team. The downstairs space has newly renovated bathroom and kitchen facilities –and our eco powered indoor cycling studio which also double ups as a hire space (photo studio) when the classes aren’t occupying this area.
The ‘Feel Fit’ wellbeing and fitness studio space will offer from opening and in adherent to government guidelines:
1:1 Personal Training
Small group / semiprivate sessions
Classes – indoor cycling, strength and conditioning, HiiT, Yoga, Pulse 45 (a ‘Barrecore’ style class) and many more.
Online / OnDemand sessions
Nutrition and wellfulness coaching
Body confidence & positive workshops
‘Feel Fit’s collections of sustainable and eco-friendly fitness and activewear will be sold within a retail section of the space offering customers the chance to buy high quality apparel wear created consciously. ‘Feel Fit’ teaches and promotes long lasting change to your health, fitness & nutrition we now offer that change for your wardrobe. Created and design with sustainability in mind our items are produced with ECONYL® regenerated nylon fibre made of pre and post-consumer waste.
Interested parties should register interest as ‘Feel Fit’ have already had a lot of enquiries. Plus, for every new ‘Feel Fit’ membership sign up we will plant an extra tree with Tree Sisters global tree planting charity. ‘Feel Fit’ is looking to work closely with the local community and make health and fitness more accessible to all. So watch this space….
WHAT IS ECO-POWRTM?
An energy harvesting, patented technology that captures human effort and transforms it into usable energy Highly efficient micro-inverters convert up to 74% of user generated power into electricity
A fully integrated system means no extra cables or boxes, providing a streamlined design for all ECO-POWRTM products
