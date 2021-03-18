White Bullet study reveals that 20% of ads on pirate websites place consumers at risk
The cybersecurity and IP protection company also publishes a series of Malware definitions, to broaden understanding of this growing problemLONDON, UK, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study conducted by cybersecurity and IP protection expert, White Bullet, has revealed that 20% of ads on pirate websites globally present a threat for consumers, with a high volume of ‘malvertising’ and fraud (13%) and adult content (7%) found within them.
The latest stats from its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP), IPIP, uncovered over 8 billion malvertising ad impressions found globally in the last 12 months, alone.
What’s more, in a worrying trend, the last quarter of 2020 saw an 82% increase in malvertising on pirate domains; possibly down to criminals trying to capitalise on increased online activity as a result of lockdowns around the world.
“Our study found that France and Germany have some of the highest volumes of malvertising in the world - over double the UK volumes - while in Indonesia, one third of advertising on pirate sites is malvertising,” warns Peter Szyszko, CEO, White Bullet.
White Bullet offers services to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier. It helps to combat traditional website piracy and emerging threats, with its IPIP platform leveraging AI and machine learning in order to uncover and assess IP-infringing content, across multiple digital ecosystems. It harvests data from billions of webpages and over 50 app stores worldwide, thereby uncovering the financial impact of this wide-scale and global problem.
White Bullet has captured malvertising on pirate websites ranging from adware, PUPs (potentially unwanted programmes that inject toolbars and pop-up ads) and browser hijackers, to keyloggers tracking keyboard actions, and trojans.
“As we can see, a growing vocabulary is needed in order to communicate the wide-ranging implications of such costly criminal activity online,” adds Szyszko.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2012 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
