Sokin builds heavyweight senior management team ahead of launches
Sokin’s experienced senior team reflects the strength of the business model and the company’s global ambition.LONDON, UK, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
- Sokin is a new global currency account provider that will make payments more open and transparent, removing the barriers that have hindered access and financial inclusion.
- Sokin has just launched its B2B Global Currency Account. Created for enterprises that need fast, simple, secure instant payments and foreign exchange in 38 currencies over 200 countries, and territories*.
- From June 2021, Sokin will roll out its consumer-focused products across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Sokin, the new payments-focused fintech, has announced a number of senior executive hires as it gears up to launch its market-changing fixed-fee global FX transfers and payments platform, the world’s first such model, for consumers.
The company was founded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vroon Modgill in 2019. As a first-generation immigrant, Vroon was aware of how off-putting money exchange can be for many people. Following a successful stint as the North America CEO for a cryptocurrency payments company, Vroon started Sokin with the purpose of providing consumers and businesses with more choice and a seamless user experience.
Kaushik Sthankiya has joined Sokin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Global Head of Partnerships. Kaushik is a seasoned senior executive with over 20 years' experience within payments and fintech, where he successfully scaled and commercialised mobile payments with consumers and businesses worldwide. Kaushik brings extensive global experience in digital payments working across many countries for Visa, MasterCard and most recently within fintech start-ups, achieving success with many big technology, telecommunications and mobile commerce businesses, across both developed and emerging markets.
Vidura Seneviratne has joined as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Vidura was previously Global Head of BARX FX and eFX Trading Head with 12+ years’ experience at Barclays Investment Bank spanning responsibilities across market making, algorithmic execution, innovation and payments.
Reva Chopra, an experienced HR leader, has been appointed as Global Head of HR following a successful spell working in change management for Scotiabank and Blackberry.
Vivienne Hsu has joined as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer (CCMO). She was formerly Chief Business Officer at Cognito, an international communications consultancy and has worked for a variety of WPP and Omnicom network agencies over her 18-year career.
They are joined by Dashiell Lipscomb, who has been appointed as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Dashiell is a payments industry executive with an extensive international background in building and operating payments solutions from payment processing to mobile wallets. Dashiell brings over 20 years of fintech knowledge to the Sokin team.
Vroon Modgill, CEO, Sokin, said: “We’ve brought together a senior team comprised of experienced experts from different markets, which reflects our ambition to transform the global payments industry. It’s exciting to be surrounded by such talent as we prepare to help consumers and businesses to make transactions on their own terms.”
These senior hires follow two high-profile appointments to Sokin’s board at the end of 2020. The Rt Hon Lord Bellingham joined Sokin as its Non-Executive Chairman and Nick Hawkins has joined the board as a Non-Executive Director.
Having had a distinguished career in politics, Lord Bellingham, who now sits in the House of Lords, will lead on supporting and facilitating global growth. Nick Hawkins is a Corporate Barrister and experienced Company Director with over 40 years’ experience in the banking, financial services and fintech sectors.
Sokin, which counts football star Rio Ferdinand amongst its investors, is the first global payments platform to provide a fixed-fee payment service for fast and cost-effective currency exchange with no hidden charges. From later this year, Sokin will offer consumers unlimited international money transfers and payments with no mark-up on transactions.
