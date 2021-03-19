Bansal Dhatu Udyog - A high quality Aluminium Conductor Manufacturers in India
Bansal Dhatu Udyog established in 2019 and in short duration has become number 1 ACSR aluminium conductor manufacturer in IndiaDELHI, INDIA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRODUCTS: Aluminium Wire Drawing, Aluminium Conductor & Fine Wire
Bansal Dhatu Udyog is a leading manufacturer of aluminium products such as Aluminium Wire Drawing, Aluminium Fine Wire and Aluminium Conductor. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is located at Bawana Industrial Area, Delhi.
Bansal Dhatu Udyog was founded with the mission to provide high quality products at competitive rates to its customers. The founders have extensive technical expertise and business experience in this domain. Itenables them to manufacture world-class products and meet the specific needs and requirements of their customers.
Bansal Dhatu Udyog – Products
Bansal Dhatu Udyog’s portfolio comprises Aluminium Wire Drawing, Aluminium Fine Wire and Aluminium Conductor.
Aluminium Wire Drawing – The process involves pulling an aluminium wire through one or multiple drawing dyes in order to reduce its cross-section (diameter). Aluminium wire drawing has numerous applications such as cables, electrical wiring, wheel spokes, springs, tension-loadedstructural components, stringed musical instruments, paper clips, etc. Bansal Dhatu Udyog offers Aluminium Wire Drawing in standard sizes as well as made-to-order sizes, as specified by the client.
Aluminium Fine Wire – The process for manufacturing Aluminium Fine Wire is similar to that of aluminium wire drawing technique. However, more sophisticated machinery and monitoring equipment is used to ensure that thickness is highly accurate and the wire meets the standards of durability and strength. Aluminium fine wire is used for various purposes such as coils for small motors, lightweight electrical wires, etc.
Aluminium Conductor – These are manufactured using high-grade aluminium, which ensures optimal electrical conductivity. Aluminium conductor is most commonly used for overhead line applications. These have high tensile strength and are corrosion resistant. Aluminium conductor is in high demand in sectors such as power, infrastructure and construction.
Why Choose Bansal Dhatu Udyog?
There are several other manufacturers across the country, so why should you choose Bansal Dhatu Udyog? Well, here are some key advantages and benefits you get when you buy Aluminium Wire Drawing, Aluminium Fine Wire and Aluminium Conductor from Bansal Dhatu Udyog.
Top quality products – All products at Bansal Dhatu Udyog are manufactured using high quality aluminium. The quality of raw materials is thoroughly assessed prior to being used for production.
Advanced machinery – Bansal Dhatu Udyog utilizes advanced automated machinery that ensures optimal quality for all products. These machines also reduce the chances of human error.
Multiple quality checks – All manufactured items are put through rigorous testing to ensure that they meet industry standards. Nothing is left to chance or assumptions.
Competitive pricing – Bansal Dhatu Udyog offers the most economical rates for its products. With the use of streamlined manufacturing processes and automated machinery, the company has been able to significantly reduce production costs.
Customized products – In addition to offering standardized items, Bansal Dhatu Udyog specializes in custom designed products based on specific client needs. You can provide the exact details and get it manufactured at Bansal Dhatu Udyog.
Customer focused approach – Customer satisfaction is paramount, which is why Bansal Dhatu Udyog provides reliable and timely services. The company takes special measures to honor delivery deadlinesand quality commitments for all orders.
