Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,132 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21A200894

TROOPER:  Brandon Sweet                                      

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2021 at approximately 1357 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Bound Mile Marker 108, Georgia Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Heather Rayta                                                                                    

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On March 17, 2021 at approximately 1357 hours, Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 in Georgia after observing a moving violation.  The operator was identified as 35 year old Heather Rayta of Essex Jct, Vermont.  Rayta was found to have a criminally suspended driver’s license.  It was also found that Rayta had violated conditions of release stemming from a previous case by operating a motor vehicle on a public highway.  Rayta was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/27/2021 to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Condition of Release.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/27/2021          

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.