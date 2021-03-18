Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A200894
TROOPER: Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2021 at approximately 1357 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Bound Mile Marker 108, Georgia Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Heather Rayta
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 17, 2021 at approximately 1357 hours, Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 in Georgia after observing a moving violation. The operator was identified as 35 year old Heather Rayta of Essex Jct, Vermont. Rayta was found to have a criminally suspended driver’s license. It was also found that Rayta had violated conditions of release stemming from a previous case by operating a motor vehicle on a public highway. Rayta was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/27/2021 to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Condition of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 04/27/2021
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N