Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200894

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2021 at approximately 1357 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Bound Mile Marker 108, Georgia Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Heather Rayta

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 17, 2021 at approximately 1357 hours, Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 in Georgia after observing a moving violation. The operator was identified as 35 year old Heather Rayta of Essex Jct, Vermont. Rayta was found to have a criminally suspended driver’s license. It was also found that Rayta had violated conditions of release stemming from a previous case by operating a motor vehicle on a public highway. Rayta was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/27/2021 to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Condition of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/27/2021

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N