Acutus Medical Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to Occur at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time)

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The time change is entirely the result of an error by the Company’s filing agent, Donnelley Financial Solutions, whereby Donnelley Financial Solutions inadvertently filed Acutus’ financial results for automated distribution at 3 a.m. Pacific Time / 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 18. As a result, Acutus will now host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, March 18 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time.



Webcast and Conference Call Information

Acutus Medical will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (833) 570-1131 for U.S. callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 1667255. The live webinar can be accessed at https://ir.acutusmedical.com.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

