Returns jump to over 40% in real estate investing
Realty income supercharging is here. Returns rose from 11% to over 40% fueled by low interest rates, refinancing, rising home values and rapid rent increases.CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty income supercharging is here. It is fueled by a confluence of low interest rates, refinancing, work from home trends, rising home values and rapid rent increases.
Rental investment properties are witnessing a steady rise in returns year on year. However, owners with properties in preferred markets have hit a gold mine, as rents and home values saw sudden inflections in the past few years.
Growth potential in these markets still exists, but investors must be picky on the assets they buy. The returns can be extraordinarily high if the investment is prudently selected. Here is an example of an investment property in Bluffton, South Carolina, owned and managed by the Swarnam Group.
This property was purchased in December 2018. The three-bedroom, three bath townhome stayed vacant for a couple of months as it was being readied for renting. The unit rented for $1900 per month, giving a negative return of 11% in 2019 (due to the partial vacancy and the initial maintenance expenses). After adding the depreciation tax benefit of 2%, the final ROE was a negative 9%. The returns get even better after adding the appreciation in home values. This property has been appreciating at a rate of about 5% annually. Since the property is financed only in part with equity (25% equity), a home value appreciation of 5% translates into a ROE of 20%. So, after adding home value appreciation, the returns, ROE, stands at 11%
The next year, the story turned positive and promising. The rents went up marginally to $1950 per month, the house was rented for the full year. The 100% occupancy rate and better rents, pushed the returns higher to 9%. After adding the depreciation tax benefit of 2%, and home value appreciation of 5%, the final ROE rose to 31%.
In 2021, the returns are poised to jump substantially due a confluence of factors. Firstly, the interest rates dropped and mortgage on the unit was refinanced. This resulted in an interest savings of over $5000 annually.
Additionally, with increased demand for rental homes in Bluffton, South Carolina, the rents increased substantially. The new rent on the unit rose to $2250. The twin benefits of lower interest and increased rents pushed the ROE to 22%. After the depreciation tax benefit of 2%, and a home value appreciation of 5%, the final ROE is poised to grow to 42%.
Even without the refinance benefit the ROE would be still be 37%.
What an investment:
Year 1 – ROE is 11%
Year 2 – ROE is 31%
Year 3 – ROE is 42%
This is a stupendous ROE, rarely matched by other assets.
The takeaway from this story is:
1. Stay invested
2. First year returns are mostly low and not an indicator of future income due to the upfront expenses
3. Rents have historically gone up and so have home prices which progressively increases returns.
4. Be selective in your investments. Invest in locations with growth potential like states in the south.
5. Home value appreciation can turbocharge returns on equity
Swarnam Group owns and manages assets worth nearly $4 mn. If you want learn how we did it, email us at info@swarnamrealty.com
