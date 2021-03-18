KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division IV of the Platte County circuit court, created by the appointment of Judge W. Ann Hansbrough to the position of circuit judge. The nominees are:
Amy R. Ashelford – assistant prosecuting attorney with the Platte County prosecuting attorney’s office in Platte City (received five votes in support).
Megan B. Benton – assistant prosecuting attorney with the Platte County, prosecuting attorney’s office in Platte City (received five votes in support).
Myles A. Perry – assistant prosecuting attorney and trial team leader with the Platte County prosecuting attorney’s office in Platte City (received five votes in support).
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division IV.
The commission is chaired by Judge Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.
Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
1300 Oak Street
Kansas City, MO 64106
(816) 889-3600
Newsroom - 6th Circuit
6th circuit commission announces nominees for Hansbrough associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County
