GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated January 20, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results are as follows:



Nominee In Favor

(#) In Favor

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) Joseph Zakher 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 % Carl Goyette 19,582,453 99.999 % 154 0.001 % Eric Graveline 19,552,033 99.844 % 30,574 0.156 % Philippe Meunier 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 % Alain Miquelon 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 % Suzanne Poirier 19,582,216 99.998 % 391 0.002 %

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

