Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,115 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including FansUnite Entertainment, Renforth Resources, Tinka Resources and KULR Technology Group

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) says "excited about the path in front"as it continues to build into a world-class company click here

-Canada Silver Cobalt Works  Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) hails 'excellent' results in bench scale tests involving Re-2Ox process click here

- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) completes an airborne geophysical survey of its Providence and Bud-Elk properties in British Columbia click here

- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) receives deployment order for its M400 Smart Glasses from a US-based Fortune 100 insurance and financial services company click here

- Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) restarts drilling program at Caribe gold project with more powerful rig click here

- BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) says 2021 "will be a pivotal year" as it publishes its 2020 Annual Report click here

- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) plans phase 2 drilling in June at Reveille project as it updates on first phase click here

- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) moves forward with planned 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth processing plant click here

- VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) says new data demonstrate Nu.Q's effectiveness in monitoring treatment of Sepsis click here

- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) partners with TGS Esports for live esports tournament prediction games click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) partners with Andretti Technologies to develop thermal management tech for EV motorsports click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) submits pre-investigational new drug meeting request with US FDA for its DMT stroke research program click here

- FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9A) in license agreement with Innovet Italia to develop FDA-approved drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases in dogs and cats click here

- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) announces discovery of new gold zone at Parbec deposit, Quebec click here

- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) submits patent application for AME-1 click here

- Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) to start Phase 2 metallurgical test work at its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal click here

- Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (OTCPINK:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) reports more strong drill results from Ayawilca in Peru ahead of updates resource estimate and PEA click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) says AGB zone could be high-grade starter pit after latest drill results click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) closes its C$13.8M equity financing click here

- Victory Square Technologies  Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) plans to invest up to $5M to start commercializing ventures incubating in stealth mode click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including FansUnite Entertainment, Renforth Resources, Tinka Resources and KULR Technology Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.