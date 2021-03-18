For Immediate Release:

March 16, 2021

BGSU Financial Aid Adjustment Results in Finding for Recovery

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the fiscal year 2020 audit of Bowling Green State University. The audit included a finding for recovery totaling $15,266 as a result of a former financial aid coordinator adjusting dependency status of a student.

Former Senior Financial Aid Coordinator, Gail Houtz, was responsible for verifying requested supporting documentation related to dependency status was received in order for financial aid to be processed. The University discovered that Ms. Houtz had changed the dependency status of her son’s fiancée, Cassandra Steiner, without the required supporting documentation. The change in dependency status resulted in Ms. Steiner receiving $15,266 more in federal and state financial aid than she would have otherwise received.

A finding for recovery was issued against Gail Houtz and Cassandra Steiner, jointly and severally for $15,266 in favor of the Federal Pell Grant Fund for $8,702, Ohio College Opportunity Grant Fund for $2,064, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant Fund for $1,500, and BGSU Transfer Opportunity Scholarship Fund for $3,000.

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.