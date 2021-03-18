Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,115 in the last 365 days.

BGSU Financial Aid Adjustment Results in Finding for Recovery

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 16, 2021                                                                      

                                                                                               

BGSU Financial Aid Adjustment Results in Finding for Recovery

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the fiscal year 2020 audit of Bowling Green State University. The audit included a finding for recovery totaling $15,266 as a result of a former financial aid coordinator adjusting dependency status of a student.

 

Former Senior Financial Aid Coordinator, Gail Houtz, was responsible for verifying requested supporting documentation related to dependency status was received in order for financial aid to be processed. The University discovered that Ms. Houtz had changed the dependency status of her son’s fiancée, Cassandra Steiner, without the required supporting documentation. The change in dependency status resulted in Ms. Steiner receiving $15,266 more in federal and state financial aid than she would have otherwise received.

 

A finding for recovery was issued against Gail Houtz and Cassandra Steiner, jointly and severally for $15,266 in favor of the Federal Pell Grant Fund for $8,702, Ohio College Opportunity Grant Fund for $2,064, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant Fund for $1,500, and BGSU Transfer Opportunity Scholarship Fund for $3,000.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

You just read:

BGSU Financial Aid Adjustment Results in Finding for Recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.