For Immediate Release:

March 16, 2021

Finding for Recovery Issued: O.O. McIntyre Park Owed After Theft in Office

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 financial audit of O.O. McIntyre Park District in Gallia County. The lack of segregation of duties resulted in a finding for recovery totaling $21,421 against the former park manager.

Asa (Alan) Rucker was the Park District’s Park Manager and responsible for the sale of trees removed from the Park District. Mr. Rucker transported trees removed from the Park District to the lumber yard, received and retained payment, and no actual controls or oversight were in place over these funds. Mr. Rucker received checks totaling $25,959 from S & J Lumber for the sale of trees between April and August 2018. However, the payments were not deposited into the Park District’s bank account.

According to Mr. Rucker, the payments from the sale of trees were converted to cash, put into a bank bag, and maintained at the Park District. The cash was to be used to purchase items and repair equipment for the Park District, but only $7,100 was confirmed as being used in this manner.

Therefore, Mr. Rucker was responsible for the misappropriation of $18,859 from the Park District during the Period.

On January 7, 2021, Mr. Rucker plead guilty to one count of theft in office, a felony of the third degree in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. On January 25, 2021, Judge Evans sentenced Mr. Rucker to 180 days in jail, which was suspended, and placed him on five years community control. Mr. Rucker was ordered to pay $21,421 in restitution, which included special audit costs.

A finding for recovery was issued against Asa (Alan) Rucker in the amount of $21,421, with $18,859 in favor of the Park District’s general fund and $2,562 in favor of the Auditor of State’s Office.

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.