Special Representative of the Secretary-General Chambas Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Tillabery

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, condemns the terrorist attack perpetrated by an armed group against civilians on Monday 15 March in the Tillabéry region, western Niger, which left dozens of people dead and injured.

The Special Representative conveys his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of Niger, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He urges the Nigerien authorities to take the necessary steps to ensure that those responsible for this despicable attack are arrested and brought to justice.

The Special Representative reiterates his solidarity with the people and Government of Niger, as well as the continued support of the United Nations for Niger and the countries of the region in their efforts to prevent and combat terrorism and violent extremism.