More Than 7 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered Across NYS

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 7 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the state. Beginning today, public facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities are eligible for the vaccine. 148,564 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

"New York's ability to fight the COVID virus is only as strong as the state's vaccination program, and that's why we're constantly expanding our distribution network and getting shots in arms across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "We're opening new sites large and small and making sure the vaccine gets to underserved communities, and New Yorkers should practice safe behaviors until it's available to a wider pool of people. New York is making progress on vaccinations and we'll continue to push the envelope to reach more residents and their families."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

· Doctor's letter, or

· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

· Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 1PM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 7,003,834

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 148,564

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,048,858

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 23.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 12.2%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 289,203 6,826 146,101 2,753 Central New York 256,716 3,947 144,059 4,396 Finger Lakes 297,015 6,451 152,862 2,019 Long Island 537,946 15,342 297,960 7,282 Mid-Hudson 450,439 10,897 225,898 3,905 Mohawk Valley 127,405 1,961 69,603 1,570 New York City 2,122,244 43,714 1,065,549 27,333 North Country 145,280 1,486 83,419 1,590 Southern Tier 158,940 3,360 85,485 2,046 Western New York 306,069 7,243 169,141 3,362 Statewide 4,691,257 101,227 2,440,077 56,256

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14 455,365 339,790 795,155 7,336,265

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.