More Than 7 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered Across NYS

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 7 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the state. Beginning today, public facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities are eligible for the vaccine. 148,564 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.   

 

"New York's ability to fight the COVID virus is only as strong as the state's vaccination program, and that's why we're constantly expanding our distribution network and getting shots in arms across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "We're opening new sites large and small and making sure the vaccine gets to underserved communities, and New Yorkers should practice safe behaviors until it's available to a wider pool of people. New York is making progress on vaccinations and we'll continue to push the envelope to reach more residents and their families." 

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                  

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

·     Doctor's letter, or

·     Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

·     Signed certification

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 1PM today is as follows.                

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 7,003,834     

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 148,564

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,048,858

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 23.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 12.2%              

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

289,203

6,826

146,101

2,753

Central New York

256,716

3,947

144,059

4,396

Finger Lakes

297,015

6,451

152,862

2,019

Long Island

537,946

15,342

297,960

7,282

Mid-Hudson

450,439

10,897

225,898

3,905

Mohawk Valley

127,405

1,961

69,603

1,570

New York City

2,122,244

43,714

1,065,549

27,333

North Country

145,280

1,486

83,419

1,590

Southern Tier

158,940

3,360

85,485

2,046

Western New York

306,069

7,243

169,141

3,362

Statewide

4,691,257

101,227

2,440,077

56,256

 

 

                 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

455,365

339,790

795,155

7,336,265

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.           

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.     

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.          

