The story of a musician and a pandemic. How have you coped with the pandemic? Michael Patrick spent weekly "Therapy sessions" in the recording studio!

Home is Where the Heart Is

Singer-Songwriter Michael Patrick’s 5th Studio Release

"HOME" Debuts April 24th

There is an old saying about home being where the heart is, and Jersey’s favorite country boy welcomes us into both with his latest, and certainly most endearing CD, HOME. As the world has seen dramatic changes in the two and a half years since Michael's last release, John Wayne Movies, so has Michael. Michael moved from a place in the suburbs out to the real country. As Michael puts it, “Going from an area with a bank or drug store on every corner, smack down in the middle of every major highway. To a rural area on the west coast of New Jersey along the Delaware River.” He jokes, “That his neighbors are now cows and horses!” His new digs have influenced the tunes on this new CD, “There is definitely some serenity in a view of a mountain with my morning coffee while listening to roosters crow.” Michael sings of how his new country digs have won his heart in the new tune By the River.

Named Top Country Folk Artist by the Jersey Acoustic Music Awards, Patrick has shared the stage with Randy Travis, Clint Black, Rosanne Cash, Marty Stuart, Billy Joe Shaver, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, David Allan Coe and Gary Allan, Steve Earle, Carlene Carter, the late Justin Townes Earle and Chris Knight to name a few. In addition, he founded and fronts local bands, "The Suburban Hillbillies" and "Ring of Fire," a Johnny Cash tribute band.

Patrick's latest recording, HOME is his fifth studio release, and includes fourteen Nashville and New Jersey produced tunes. As one might also guess from its title, it tells the story of a musician and a pandemic. What did you do during quarantine? Michael Patrick made a CD. His weekly "therapy sessions" consisted of spending time in the recording studio laying down new tracks.

Last Day of the Year talks about the trials and tribulations of 2020, and we can all relate. Whiskey and My Guitar describes the new musician's world of entertaining the masses via Facebook live and Zoom, with the added perk of sipping a 12-year-old whiskey neat from the confines of one's music room.

No introspective would be complete without revisiting those tunes one wrote in high school. Is it Heaven? Just a Memory, and All Over Again, are all songs that Michael says he, “Finally got finished, and came to life some 38 years later!”

Some new, original pieces that Michael is particularly proud of, and believes will offer a, “more commercial appeal and radio friendly sound,” include the title tracks Home, The Good Things, Whiskey and My Guitar, as well as the re-released crowd-pleaser Incomplete. Which has been described as, “Zac Brown Band meets George Strait.”

Of course, it wouldn't be Michael Patrick, the man known for his rousing live rendition of Don't Touch My Willie, if there wasn't some fun stuff in the mix. There is a remake of Hard Luck Woman by KISS, that I defy you to listen to and say it's not one of the best ballads you'll hear all year. And if you're not swaying along to his Nice to be With You by Gallery, then the pandemic has done a number on your soul. And let’s not forget the tale of when his high-school band broke up, Michael wrote the song Playin’ with Myself to recall the days he had to perform solo.

HOME will be available for purchase at performances and through iTunes, Amazon, Google music, Spotify, and more. Michael's website is www.michael-patrick.net, includes tour dates, news, photos, video and audio clips, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/michaelpatricksongs.

Michael will be hosting a Virtual CD Release Party for HOME via Facebook Live on Saturday, April 24 at 7pm ET. There will be giveaways, contests, Q&A's and more! https://fb.me/e/24rcf5Q39

Preview the New Cd here: https://youtu.be/kRvubm4TuUs

