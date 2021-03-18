Expy Health Launches Platform Enabling Physical Therapy Patients to Embrace the "New Normal’ via Virtual Treatment
Patients face new challenges and avoid traveling to doctors offices due to the pandemic-induced "new normal". ExpyPT helps patients connect through telehealth.
Our #1 goal is to increase the immediate accessibility to healthcare for people around the world”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With existing footing in the healthcare system serving the orthopedic surgery community, Expy Health was able to pivot resources during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve clients’ patients directly. Recognizing that these patients were not able to immediately continue with scheduled surgeries and their subsequent rehabilitations, Expy Health developed ExpyPT to provide a connectivity solution between providers and patients amid limited access to gyms and treatment.
— John Ikudaisi
ExpyPT, a direct-to-consumer physical therapy application that connects patients with physical therapists, is available within both the App Store and Google Play. Beyond providing the virtual connection to providers, the platform reminds patients of the exercises they were assigned, tracks their progress, and offers motivation through daily encouragement and educational videos – all of which is privately and securely delivered and monitored by the providers to enable the deepest insight and support of the patients through remote therapies.
Amid exposure concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, ExpyPT protects patients and providers looking to avoid crowded waiting rooms and eliminate travel time and all physical contact. Through the virtual visits, patients experience real-time and asynchronous guidance from the comfort of their own home with none of the obstacles caused by weather, access to transportation or health fears. It also offers more opportunity for success when therapy is not confined to normal business hours.
“After months of communication with our clients, industry research and gauging the public’s response to the pandemic, we seized the opportunity to expand our platform’s capabilities in order to serve the needs of an in-need community. Our #1 goal is to increase the immediate accessibility to healthcare for people around the world” - John Ikudaisi
In the interest of full accessibility, patients can find successful outcomes via ExpyPT regardless of engaging a provider or not due to its default interactive plan with motivational, educational, & physical activities. Patients can easily track pain and progress through custom reports. A human connection is not required to combat any lack of motivation or provide reminders to patients when they have exercises to complete. If patients are in need of a provider, they can simply book a telehealth visit with a licensed physical therapist through the platform. Within the app, patients have access to exercise demonstration videos, audio, and instructions to ensure proper form as well as guided relaxation activities to reduce anxiety and stress.
Expy Health was co-founded by Alexis Schomer and John Ikudaisi following multiple successful exits from healthtech space companies with the vision of making quality care accessible to all.
To learn more about ExpyPT or downalod th iOS or Android app, visit ExpyHealth.com.
