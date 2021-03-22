Former ARMA Executive Director Joins IPRO as Director of Information Governance
Industry veteran will work directly with customers to help them better understand and improve their Information Governance programsTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPRO is pleased to announce that renowned Information Governance expert Nick Inglis has joined IPRO as Director of Information Governance. Inglis was previously the Executive Director, Content & Programming at ARMA International, directing all thought leadership from the leading association in the records management and information governance space. Inglis joined ARMA through its acquisition of the Information Coalition and Information Governance Conference which Nick co-founded and led.
Nick is the author of “INFORMATION: The Comprehensive Overview of the Information Profession” (ARMA Publications, 2018). His thought leadership articles have been widely featured in U.S. News & World Report, Yahoo! Finance, CMSWire, and others. Before his work at the Information Coalition, Nick served as the Director of Professional Development at AIIM, the Association for Intelligent Information Management.
Having spent the past 15 years defining and codifying best practices in Information Governance (IG), Nick now will serve in a client-facing role to help corporations, law firms, ASPs, and government agencies understand and improve the maturity level of their IG programs. He will focus on building fast time-to-value processes for IG as well as its ties to eDiscovery—all powered by IPRO’s industry-leading software. Nick’s extensive industry expertise will also serve as an input to the continuing evolution of IPRO’s IG and eDiscovery solution platform.
When not adding to his deep industry certifications (CIP, IGP, INFO, ERM, SharePoint, BPM, E2.0, ECM, IMCP), he is more than likely busy hosting his highly anticipated podcast at InfoGov.net.
About IPRO:
IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.
