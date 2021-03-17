EndoSoft® Now Offers Proven Automated Adenoma Detection Rate (ADR) Calculation Technology for VAMC Providers

SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through innovation and collaboration, EndoSoft® is now offering automated Adenoma Detection Rate calculations using a newly developed tool within the pathology/lab interface for clinicians within the VA Health Care System.

EndoSoft®, a leading provider of medical and endoscopy software technology, listened to the needs and growing concerns of VAMC providers to calculate the Adenoma Detection Rates (ADRs) during screening colonoscopy procedures. Adrian N. Holm, D.O. GI Section Chief at ICVA, said, “One challenge that we experienced, like many other VA institutions, was finding a way to effectively measure adenoma detection rate.”

After coordinating with the GI department at the Iowa City VA (ICVA) Health System, their pathology/lab department, and the local Biomedical Engineering staff, EndoSoft® created an interface within EndoVault® and the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). ADRs can now be calculated for clinicians within EndoVault® without requiring manual calculations or manual input. The ADRs get calculated using the text reports and assigned codes that get transmitted using an HL7 Pathology interface. The ADRs are then available for reporting purposes filtered by provider, facility, or VISN in the EndoVault® reporting tool.

“In working with our GI, Pathology, and Biomed sections, EndoSoft was able to work with us to develop an easy-to-use calculator that is extremely accurate. The process creates an interface between EndoVault and CPRS that works seamlessly. We have now used this to retroactively calculate adenoma detection rates and sessile serrated adenoma detection rates for each of our providers for the last 3 years, in a way that takes literally minutes. Overall, I am very pleased with the software and with the designers and customer support that this company provides.” Said Dr. Holm.

“We are very pleased with the result of this joint effort”, said Abhishek Bajaj, VP of Sales and Medicine for EndoSoft®. “This integration and reporting tool will not only help our VAMC provider’s community but will also help our VAMC customers, in general, to be compliant with the VHA directive 1015 CRC screening regulatory standards,” said Mr. Bajaj.

The Pathology Results Interface is also available in EndoVault® for medical professionals outside of the VA healthcare system who want to add this tool to their suite of EndoSoft® products.

About EndoSoft®

With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of specialties to meet nearly every clinician’s needs such, as Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology; to name a few. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.

EndoSoft® is the most advanced EHR on the market today, boasting complete Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty ONC Health IT Certified EHR.

EndoSoft® is compliant with all VA technology standards and has extensive migration experience from legacy systems and other solutions currently on the market today.

