Clean Truck Partnership Provides $1.5 Grant To Replace 15 Diesel Trucks

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), in conjunction with both the “Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee” of the SCAQMD (MSRC) and the “Southern California Association of Governments” (SCAG) announced today that they are awarding $1.5 million in grant funding for TTSI to add 15 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks to their drayage fleet. The grant will provide $100,000 in funding per truck and will be used to replace diesel trucks that will be retired from the fleet in 2021.



TTSI previously announced its commitment to switch their fleet to 100% clean natural gas, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in order to help bring advanced technologies to market scale and deploy technologies that are needed to meet our State air quality goals.

“If every one of the 14,000 trucks that call at these ports were changed to zero and near zero emissions, it would have a major impact on air quality in the region and throughout the supply chain,” said Vic LaRosa, President of TTSI. “We hope other drayage operators and logistics providers will follow our lead and make the switch as well.”

The grant funding is part of MSRC’s and SCAG’s “match-funding program” for “last mile” transportation to help goods movement providers invest in clean truck technology and related infrastructure. The program’s goal is to spur further investment in zero and near zero applications for Class 8 trucks and other delivery vehicles.

“Southern California has long been a leader in greening the region’s transportation infrastructure to improve the air that residents breathe,” said MSRC Chair and former SCAG President Larry McCallon. “We’re excited to be partnering with SCAG to identify and fund critical investments that will accelerate innovation in clean truck technology and infrastructure for the goods movement sector.”

In any given month, 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, emitting roughly 2,600 tons per year of smog-causing nitrogen-oxide emissions. TTSI’s 65 new near-zero emission heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks reduce these types of emissions by 90 percent. In addition, when fueled with renewable natural gas, the trucks will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 percent.

About Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI)

TTSI is a leading provider of logistics services with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. The company is headquartered in Southern California and also has operations in Northern California, Virginia and Seattle.

About MSRC

The MSRC allocates Clean Transportation Funding from a $4 surcharge on vehicle license fees, specifically to be used for local projects designed to reduce air pollution from motor vehicles such as cars, trucks and buses. Thirty cents of every surcharge dollar goes into the MSRC fund. More than $450 million has been distributed for air pollution reduction programs since the MSRC was established in 1990. Clean Transportation Funding is heavily leveraged with investments from government agencies, as well as private sources, with billions of additional dollars contributed to projects throughout the region.

About SCAG

SCAG is the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, representing six counties, 191 cities and over 19 million residents. SCAG undertakes a variety of planning and policy initiatives to plan for a livable and sustainable Southern California now and in the future. For more information about SCAG’s regional efforts, please visit www.scag.ca.gov

