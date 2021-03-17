GuideOne Appoints Ken Cadematori Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, Iowa, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance announced that Ken Cadematori has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Cadematori brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of finance and accounting, spending the last six years of his career at Aspen U.S. Insurance as Chief Financial Officer. While at Aspen U.S. Insurance, he played a key role in developing strategy, capital management, mergers and acquisitions, distribution channel management, outward reinsurance, and financial planning and analysis for the company. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Global Controller for Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd.

“We’re thrilled to have Ken join our senior leadership team, overseeing the company’s finance and accounting functions,” said Jessica Snyder, President & Chief Executive Officer. “His deep knowledge of our business, combined with his expertise as a senior financial leader, will be instrumental in optimizing our performance and positioning GuideOne for continued success.”

In addition to his time at Aspen U.S. Insurance and Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, Cadematori, a Certified Public Accountant, has worked for USI Insurance Services, Blackrock Inc., Marsh & McLennan Companies and Arthur Anderson. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity,” said Cadematori. “I’ve seen GuideOne evolve and diversify over the last three and a half years, and I’m looking forward to driving future success as the company continues to execute its bold and exciting strategy.”

About GuideOne



GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

