Wawa Announces Chainwide Hiring Effort to Fill 5,000 Full-Time and Part-Time Store-Level Roles

/EIN News/ -- Fueled by New Growth, Wawa Seeks Candidates Eager to Join an Organization with a Commitment to Providing a Safe, Inclusive and Welcoming Experience for Associates and Customers

Plus New Hiring Perks and Incentives!

WAWA, Pa., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc. today announced plans to launch its first annual hiring campaign of the year with the goal of hiring 5,000 new associates during the next three months. The annual hiring campaign will span the spring season and last through Memorial Day Weekend. With more than 650 stores located in the Mid-Atlantic region (PA, NJ, DE, VA & DC) and 210 stores in Florida, this robust employment effort will focus on adding to Wawa’s rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates. The new positions are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa’s operating area and will aim to fill both store-level customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions. The large-scale hiring effort furthers Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities in local communities that can lead to long-lasting careers in a trusted, growing company, which welcomes diverse backgrounds and experiences.

“At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year. As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates,” said Stephanie Capaccio, Director of People Team Operations. “Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before. And, anyone who visits Wawa knows that it’s our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special. It’s a great time to join the Wawa family and experience our unique culture!”

Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online at www.wawa.com/careers.

Wawa associates hired in full and part-time positions enjoy competitive salaries, flexible schedules and, when eligible, health benefits and tuition reimbursement opportunities. In addition, all Wawa associates receive a free hot or cold Shorti Hoagie per shift and enjoy a discounted Associate Menu. Wawa is offering a $75 incentive for associates that receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Lastly, new hires in certain positions will be offered a bonus of $125 starting April 1, 2021 and ending June 15, 2021. The bonus will be paid after an associate’s 90th day of employment.

Those associates who stay with Wawa longer term will share directly in our growth through Wawa’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The ESOP is a significant way Wawa helps associates prepare for their future and for retirement. The ESOP is provided to associates at no cost and is in addition to other core benefits including a 401k match. Today Wawa is almost 40% owned by associates through the ESOP. Nearly half the ESOP is owned by store level associates and store management. With more than 20,000 participants, Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top10 largest ESOPs in the country.

We’re Wawa! Come Fly with Us! Associates Share Video Testimonials About their Experiences

Whether you have been at Wawa for years or just the last few months, associates across the chain have one thing in common and that’s “Goose Blood.” It’s a sense of belonging and feeling valued for who you are and what you bring to the team. This translates into a desire by our associates to provide the best customer experience possible. See associate testimonials of the growth opportunities, benefits and unique ways Wawa values all associates HERE.

Focused on Future Growth & Boundless Convenience

Wawa is committed to growth across the company, and that means enhancements to not just the company’s digital offering and providing customers with “boundless convenience,” but increasing our physical footprint as well. With plans to continue expansion with 61 new stores in 2021, Wawa is continuing to provide customers new options for access from delivery, curbside pick-up, mobile ordering and testing drive-thrus. This growth provides boundless opportunities for a flock of more than 37,000 Wawa associates and counting. In keeping with the promise of providing opportunities, investing in and advancing our workforce, more than 80% of open job opportunities are filled internally by promoting Wawa associates through our store leadership structure. Many stay with the Wawa family for years or decades at a time.

About Wawa’s Career Opportunities

Wawa is always looking to provide employment opportunities for both management and non-management associates. A career with Wawa includes significant advancement and growth opportunities. More than 80% of open job opportunities are filled internally by promoting Wawa associates through our store leadership structure. Wawa offers a meaningful chance to be part of a team that exists to go beyond filling orders, to fulfilling the lives of customers and communities every day. With extremely competitive compensation and benefits, continuing education opportunities and ongoing opportunities for associate recognition and fun, Wawa is proud to be a place that more than 37,000 associates call home. In 2020 Wawa was designated by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity and Best Employer for Women. Additionally, Forbes recognized Wawa in the top 25 for America’s Largest Private Companies and America’s Best Employer in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Wawa was recognized in 2020 as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

