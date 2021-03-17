Brainshark Announces New Partnerships to Enhance Sales Training

Company's Strategic Partnerships with ValueSelling Associates and 2Win! Offer Off-the-Shelf Content to Complement Brainshark's Industry-Leading Sales Readiness Platform

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainshark, Inc., the leading platform for data-driven sales readiness, today announced strategic partnerships with two of the world's top sales training companies ValueSelling Associates and 2Win!. The partnerships allow Brainshark customers to access new best-in-class sales training from these organizations within Brainshark's industry-leading sales readiness platform.

With Brainshark, it is easy for anyone to create engaging, memorable content to power sales readiness and effectiveness. But for organizations with time or resource constraints looking to expand sales learning programs with pre-packaged and broader training, Brainshark offers an extensive and highly vetted selection – spanning negotiation tactics, account management, "soft skills," and much more. Best-in-class content from ValueSelling Associates and 2Win! will enrich these offerings for Brainshark customers and fully integrate into Brainshark's platform for ease-of-use.

"ValueSelling Associates and 2Win! offer premier sales training courses and curriculums, and now our Brainshark customers will be able to integrate their training directly into our sales readiness platform, joining other top-notch material and, of course, the ability to create your own," said Greg Flynn, CEO, Brainshark. "We saw many of our customers struggling with determining what content they needed to create or even how to update existing content for a virtual world. This strategic partnership allows them to get started with even more off-the-shelf quality content on Day One."

ValueSelling Associates and 2Win! each offer unique content to drive sales productivity, and in today's remote workplace, they are focused on the virtual experience.

ValueSelling Associates: A Leader in The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, the company's ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula used by thousands of sales professionals to help improve their sales productivity. Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates: "Our eValueSelling® Fundamentals is a fast track for those who want to learn value-based selling. By blending real-world examples with interactive exercises and quizzes, users learn how to prepare for a sales call, assess the health of opportunities, and ask questions that engage prospects. This program makes for a perfect integration into Brainshark's platform, allowing sales enablement leaders a simple and convenient way to build their training content and accelerate their results.”





The new off-the-shelf learning content is just part of Brainshark's data-driven sales readiness platform. Many companies have been forced to support primarily work-from-home teams, and with Brainshark, they can comprehensively tackle and improve the effectiveness of sales and other critical client-facing functions. The platform offers solutions for content authoring, onboarding and training, coaching and practice (including artificial intelligence-based feedback), readiness scorecards and more.





About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe, along with Vortex Prospecting™, a multi-channel, cadence-based approach to increase conversations and conversions. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training, reinforcement and coaching to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com.



About 2Win!

Founded in 2001, 2Win! is the worldwide leader in helping technology companies master demo, presentation, discovery and value alignment, client success, home office success and storytelling skills. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to improve the effectiveness of every client engagement, resulting in significantly increased win rates, renewal rates, and upsell/cross-sell revenue.

2Win! virtual training integrates its engaging video production with impactful education, delivered through a combination of user-friendly mobile and web-enabled video platforms and virtual coaching. Using a variety of virtual meeting platforms, each participant performs their demos, presentations, and role-plays live with their webcam to a 2Win! Facilitator and receives individual, personalized coaching that produces immediate improvements in their client engagements. To learn more about 2Win!'s virtual offerings, go to www.2WinGlobal.com.



About Brainshark

Brainshark's data-driven sales enablement and readiness platform provides client-facing teams with the knowledge, skills and resources they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

