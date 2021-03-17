Five Finalists Announced in Presidential Search for Colorado Northwestern Community College

Finalists to participate in virtual, open community forums March and April.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced five finalists in the running for president of Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC). CNCC President Ron Granger will retire at the end of his term in July 2021, concluding a 40-year career in academia.

The search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead CNCC with long-term success.

The finalists are:

Dr. Josh Baker

Dr. Lisa Jones Copprue

Tim Gibbs

Dr. Sandra Kiddoo

Keith Peterson

Bios for each finalist and information for upcoming forums are available on CNCC’s website at the following link: https://www.cncc.edu/presidential-search.

Presidential finalists will meet virtually with the CNCC community in March and April through open community forums to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

The virtual community forums are scheduled as follows:

FINALIST VIRTUAL COMMUNITY FORUMS Tim Gibbs Monday, March 22



3:00 – 4:30 pm Dr. Lisa Jones Copprue Tuesday, March 23



3:00 – 4:30 pm Keith Peterson Thursday, April 1



3:00 – 4:30 pm Dr. Sandra Kiddoo Friday, April 2



3:00 – 4:30 pm Dr. Josh Baker Monday, April 5



3:00 – 4:30 pm

Feedback surveys will be requested from participants who interact with finalists. Surveys will be reviewed by Chancellor Garcia prior to his selection of the new CNCC president. Input from the college community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

About Colorado Northwestern Community College

Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the northwest corner of Colorado. CNCC provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. Learn more at www.cncc.edu.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.

CCCS Communications Colorado Community College System cccs.communications@cccs.edu