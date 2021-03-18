Hear Helicopter Safety Updates from the UK MoD and British Army at Defence Aviation Safety 2021
SMi Group’s Defence Aviation Safety conference will feature safety briefings from the UK MoD and British Army on helicopter platforms and rotary operationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defence Aviation Safety 2021 will take place as a virtual conference on 21st – 22nd April 2021 to enable leaders within the military aviation domain to network and share best practices that will save lives and protect capability.
Registration is FREE for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr3.
Alongside many other topics, the event will feature 3 briefings from the UK MoD and British Army which will highlight safety for helicopter platforms and rotary operations:
1) Enhancing UK Helicopter Platform Delivery Through Enhanced Safety
• How DE&S manage in service support of rotary platforms and systems
• Keeping the UK MoD's Helicopter Force safe to operate
• Optimising airworthiness and certification
• Examples of safety challenges and best practice across DE&S
Mr Keith Bethell, Director Helicopters, DE&S UK MoD
2) Optimising Safety For UK Rotary Operations
• How 1 Aviation Brigade Manage Safety
• Enhancing safety through state-of-the-art full motion synthetic trainers
• Use of ASIMS, investigations and the importance of SMART recommendations reaching the widest audience
• Empowering all staff to report unsafe activities insuring a safety-first culture
Colonel Ed Butterworth, Deputy Commander 1st Aviation Brigade (Find), British Army
3) Joint Helicopter Command: Ensuring Safety Across A Variety Of Rotary Platforms Whilst Maintaining Operational Readiness
• Challenges of managing safety across the Command
• Holistic approach to risk
• Risk based assurance
• Innovation in safety
Wing Commander John Moorehead, SO1 Air Safety, Joint Helicopter Command, UK MoD
The 2021 brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr3.
---END---
Defence Aviation Safety Conference
21st – 22nd April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsor: BAE Systems
Sponsor: Robin Radar Systems
To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Lauren Pears
SMi Group Ltd
+44 20 8782 6020
email us here