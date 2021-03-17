Tyson Foods, Inc. reestablishing operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, today announced plans to reestablish operations in Richland County. The company’s total investment of $55 million over the next three to five years will create 330 jobs, including 160 positions associated with the company’s former operations.

Located at 1970 Bluff Road in Columbia, Tyson plans to transform the facility into a meat portioning and packing operation. The company will initially invest $42 million, and over the next three to five years, it plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment, with a total investment of $55 million. The new operations will employ 330 people, more than double the number of team members who previously worked at the facility.

Operations are expected to begin in May 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Tyson Foods, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project. Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork.” -Tyson Fresh Meats (the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods) Senior Vice President and General Manager, Portioned Protein Innovation Team, Nate Hodne

“Tyson Foods’ $55 million investment, and the 330 jobs that will result from it, will help continue South Carolina’s tremendous economic growth. We look forward to continuing our state’s fruitful partnership with Tyson and to their continued commitment to South Carolina and our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a company decides to invest in South Carolina, it speaks volumes about our business environment and workforce. I am excited to see what the future has in store for Tyson Foods and their revamped operations in Richland County.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Tyson Foods, Inc.’s reinvestment in the Columbia plant highlights South Carolina’s strategic and geographic importance to agribusiness. As we continue to grow the agribusiness industry in the Palmetto State, we’re happy to have Tyson as our partner.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“County council is delighted to welcome Tyson Foods back to Richland County this year. The 330 jobs created by their new operations will be crucially important to residents in our community, especially in the face of the national economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic." -Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston

