Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,996 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Ensures For­give­ness of $29 Mil­lion in Elec­tric Bills for 24,000 Tex­ans After Suing Grid­dy Ener­gy, LLC

 Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement in response to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Griddy Energy, LLC: 

“My office sued Griddy Energy, under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, to hold them accountable for their escalation of last month’s winter storm disaster by debiting enormous amounts from customer accounts as Texans struggled to survive the storm,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I ensured that Griddy’s proposed bankruptcy plan takes an important step forward by offering releases to approximately 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid electric bills. Griddy and my office are engaged in ongoing good faith negotiations to attempt to address additional relief for those Griddy customers who have already paid their storm-related energy bills.” 

The following steps are being taken to ensure Texans are protected:  

  • Through the bankruptcy plan, Griddy will release all outstanding payment obligations for those Texas consumers who were unable to pay their energy bills due to the high prices charged during the storm.   
  • Texas will abate the state court lawsuit and Civil Investigative Demand and Griddy will work with it in good faith to resolve these matters. 
  • Texas and Griddy will work in good faith to address relief for Texans who have already paid. 

Information about Griddy’s Chapter 11 case, including access to Court documents, is available here: http://www.cases.stretto.com/griddy

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Ensures For­give­ness of $29 Mil­lion in Elec­tric Bills for 24,000 Tex­ans After Suing Grid­dy Ener­gy, LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.