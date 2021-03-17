Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pur­due Phar­ma Files Bank­rupt­cy Plan, Estab­lish­ing Trust for Nation­wide Opi­oid Abate­ment Efforts

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Purdue Pharma filed its estimated $7 billion bankruptcy plan, which places the value of the company into a trust set up to allocate funds toward opioid abatement efforts across the nation. Texas is a leader on an instrumental committee in this bankruptcy, negotiating these abatement dollars which includes additional amounts in excess of a billion dollars from the Sackler family, which owned Purdue. This brings a total of $4.275 billion of family earnings into the bankruptcy estate and will end the Sackler family’s hold on the opioid industry.  

“For years, my office has aggressively worked to hold Purdue Pharma accountable for its reckless contributions to the opioid crisis. Countless lives have been destroyed and derailed by the nationwide opioid crisis, but today’s bankruptcy plan is a sustainable, transparent solution with necessary accountability measures in place,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We hope that communities can begin turning Purdue dollars into new treatment facilities, educational programs, foster homes, and much more by the start of 2022. And while victims of the opioid crisis heal, I will continue pursuing other companies to hold them accountable and recover resources for Texans.”

