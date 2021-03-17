Drag Legend Darcelle Will Hold Drive-In Performances Next Month at Zidell Yards
A Las Vegas-style Cabaret Revues of Glitz, Glamour, and Comedy For All AgesPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treadway Events has announced a new three-day drive-in drag show experience coming to Zidell Yards called "Darcelle XV Drag Drive-In" – a COVID-19 safe way to join the legendary Darcelle XV and company in a long-run entertainment show. Darcelle XV Drag Drive-In brings you 8 of the most well-known entertainers in the Portland area, known for their fabulous fashion, fantastic dancing musical numbers, and hilarious stand-up acts. Join us for a new twist on an iconic 50+ year show.
Darcelle XV Drag Drive-In runs for three nights, April 9, 10, and 11, 2021, from 9:00pm to 10:30pm with exciting brunch edition performances on April 10 and 11, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:30pm. This COVID-safe event is a great way to spend time with friends and family, at a safe distance, to support a local Portland icon!
Early bird tickets are currently on sale for $75 per vehicle for up to six passengers. Capacity is limited each night. Ticket prices increase to $95 per vehicle once early bird tickets are sold out. Attendees can get up close and personal with Darcelle and company by purchasing an “Ohh Honey” front row ticket for $175 per vehicle. Prices do not include ticket fees.
Darcelle XV was opened in September of 1967 by Walter W. Cole. It was initially called Demas Tavern and was changed to Darcelle XV in 1974 after she stepped down as Rose Empress XV of the Imperial Sovereign Rose Court. We are now the oldest running Female Impersonator show in the country, celebrating our 50th straight year of business. Darcelle is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the Oldest Performing Female Impersonator in the World, 86 years old, and still does 6 shows a week.
Eager attendees can find more information and purchase tickets at darcellexvdrivein.com.
Treadway Events & Entertainment: A full-service event planning agency based in Portland, OR. Helping consumer brands, nonprofit organizations, individuals, and Fortune 500 companies deliver unmissable live event experiences nationwide. We craft exciting events that exceed critics' expectations, from corporate IPO celebrations to themed drive-in experiences and haunted attractions.
Darcelle XV's Drive-In Drag Show – Coming to Portland April 2021