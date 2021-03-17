Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Cruelty to a Child, Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B200837
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3/15/21 / 1916 hours
STREET: I 91
TOWN: Norwich
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 13
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Jenks
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: NA
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/15/21 at approximately 1916 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks
responded to a single vehicle crash on I 91 North near Exit 13. Upon arrival
Troopers located the operator Joshua Jenks. Based on the investigation Troopers
suspected Jenks to have been under the influence of drugs. He was administered
Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI
drugs. Jenks also had his young child in the vehicle with him when he crashed,
his license was criminally suspended and he had an active VT arrest warrant.
Jenks was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on
5/18/21 to answer to the charges. He was transported and lodged at Southern
State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail on a VT warrant for driving with a
criminally suspended license.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Windsor
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021 1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.