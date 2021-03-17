Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Cruelty to a Child, Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B200837                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton                         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3/15/21  /  1916 hours

STREET: I 91

TOWN: Norwich

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 13

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Jenks

AGE: 31  

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: NA

HOSPITAL: NA

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 3/15/21 at approximately 1916 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

responded to a single vehicle crash on I 91 North near Exit 13. Upon arrival

Troopers located the operator Joshua Jenks. Based on the investigation Troopers

suspected Jenks to have been under the influence of drugs. He was administered

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI

drugs. Jenks also had his young child in the vehicle with him when he crashed,

his license was criminally suspended and he had an active VT arrest warrant.

Jenks was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on

5/18/21 to answer to the charges. He was transported and lodged at Southern

State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail on a VT warrant for driving with a

criminally suspended license.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Windsor

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021     1330 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

