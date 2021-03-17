How do Distributors of Medical Products Create a Balance between Stationary Trade and Digital Sales?

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In healthcare business digitalisation is getting more important as it does in other industries. We live in a digital age. This is particularly noticeable during the ongoing corona pandemic. Companies that work outdated and are not well positioned online, have a difficult position and should rethink their business strategy. But how do companies basically create the balance between stationary specialist trade and online distribution?

The healthcare products distributor Sitis GmbH Rhein Main Medical has many years of experience with various health service providers. The company cares about human health and delivers top performance for its customers every day. Sitis` customers are clinics as well as all service providers in the healthcare sector from general practioners to elderly care services, so in fact all service providers and employees who take care of people´s health. In order to have a close customer relationship and to be able to give the best service and advise, the Sitis team consists of employees with many years of experience in healthcare business, for instance in nursing, elderly care as well as intensive care or emergency aid. The company goal is to provide customers best service with high quality healthcare products in a short time delivery in order to ensure the general service and supply mission for patients.

The healthcare products are primarily distributed via an online shop. With a stock capacity above 500 square meters, Sitis GmbH is able to keep a large stock of required products for the needs of hospitals and healthcare service providers. The company can so guarantee delivery reliability and fast deliveries. When a product is ordered, it usually is delivered within the next day.

However, some healthcare providers are still legging behind digitalisation. It is not unusual that some medical practices still work with very outdated structures and send their order for example by fax. To cover these customers as well and in order to be flexible and not to lose them, Sitis GmbH Rhein Main Medical has decided to respond individually to the needs of each individual health care provider. This means that medical practices can continue to order comfortably in their usual way via fax or phone. For local customers in Frankfurt/Main it is possible from a certain minimum purchase value of 50 EUR net to get the order directly and in person to their doctor´s office. This builds trust and a personal customer relationship.

Online distribution creates a larger market: the healthcare products can be sold in Germany, as well as worldwide without actually being based in other areas. By direct delivery to local customers and providing personal consulting, the company creates a good balance between personal customer contact and online distribution.

More about Sitis GmbH you can find here: https://sitis-medical.de