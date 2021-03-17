Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,001 in the last 365 days.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln joins Innosphere Ventures’ University Partner Program to accelerate startup growth

Innosphere and NUtech Ventures form partnership to commercialize technologies

/EIN News/ -- Fort Collins, CO and Lincoln, NE, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUtech Ventures, the technology commercialization affiliate at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL), is joining Innosphere Ventures’ University Partner Program, which supports the growth of university startup companies.

Innosphere aims to be a value-added extension of NUtech’s commercialization process by facilitating introductions to corporate partners and helping faculty founders and CEOs achieve business milestones. NUtech and UNL currently offer a variety of business resources to their startup ventures, including a customer discovery program that helps campus researchers develop value propositions, learn about customer segmentation and interview prospective stakeholders.

Before forming a startup, university teams begin by licensing intellectual property, typically patents, from NUtech Ventures, before further developing the technology for commercial use. In 2020, for the third year in a row, the University of Nebraska System ranked in the top 100 academic institutions worldwide for issued U.S. patents.

“University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are launching startup companies to bring their innovations to the marketplace, and we’re excited to partner with Innosphere Ventures to provide additional support services,” said Brad Roth, Ph.D., executive director of NUtech Ventures. “This support is tailored for faculty founders, who are addressing the unique challenges and opportunities associated with early-stage technologies.”

Currently, UNL has startup companies related to cancer detection, organic weed control, conductive concrete, gut health, turfgrass management, and firefighting with drone technology, among others.

“We’re ready to start working with UNL faculty and licensing managers who are developing and commercializing cutting-edge research,” said Mike Freeman, CEO of Innosphere Ventures. “NUtech has a great mission of promoting economic development and improving quality of life. They’re a great partner for Innosphere because they share our same goal of transferring technologies from the lab to the marketplace, with broad, real-world impact.”

For many years, Innosphere has held partnerships with Colorado’s research universities and their technology transfer offices at Colorado State University (CSU Ventures), the University of Colorado Boulder (Venture Partners at CU Boulder), and the Colorado School of Mines’ Office of Research and Technology Transfer.

For more information on Innosphere Ventures’ University Partner Program, please visit innosphereventures.org/partners.

Attachments 


Emily Wilson
Innosphere Ventures
9702223493
emily@innosphereventures.org

Brad Roth, Executive Director
NUtech Ventures
bradroth@nutechventures.org

You just read:

University of Nebraska–Lincoln joins Innosphere Ventures’ University Partner Program to accelerate startup growth

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.