Formula Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and full year 2020 Financial Results with Annual Net Income of $46.8 million, a 20% growth year over year

The results for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2020 reflect double digit growth in revenues, gross profit, operating income and net income.

/EIN News/ -- OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

  • Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 21.2% to a record breaking $543.2 million. Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $448.2 million.

  • Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter increased by 23.4% to a record breaking $45.8 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $37.1 million.

  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the fourth quarter increased by 19.1% to $11.9 million, or $0.76 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.64 per fully diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

  • Consolidated revenues for the year increased by 13.7% to a record breaking $1,933.9 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $1,701.1 million.

  • Consolidated operating income for the year increased by 23.2% to a record breaking $170.6 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $138.5 million.

  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the year was $46.8 million, or $3.01 per fully diluted share, compared to $38.8 million, or $2.44 per fully diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2019, reflecting an increase of 20.5% year over year.

  • As of December 31, 2020, Formula held 49.3%, 44.0%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.09% and 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., and Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., respectively.

  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $533.2 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $405.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

  • Total equity as of December 31, 2020 was $ 1,107.5 million (representing 43.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2019.

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

  • Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

  • Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $502.7 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 1.1%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.

  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.046.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: “We are very pleased to conclude 2020 on a high note across our entire investment portfolio reaching an all-time record across all of our key indices (revenues, operating income, EBITDA and net income), overcoming multiple challenges introduced by COVID-19 pandemic and quickly and productively adjusting to the new work environment. We enter into 2021 with a strong momentum and plan to continue our efforts across our entire portfolio to adhere our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility and transparency which allow us to continue our growth and preserve our leading position.”

“Matrix managed to quickly overcome the challenges and adjust to the “New Normal” introduced by the COVID-19 global pandemic and managed to finish 2020 as a record-breaking year across all financial indices. Among the adjustments were the transition to a hybrid work model and significantly increase the company’s scope of operations in all high-demand technology sectors. We are pleased with Matrix continued recognition as a market leader in the implementation of fastest-growing technologies, such as: cloud, cyber, digital, data, AI and machine learning, which enables the company to create significant value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating, and making their businesses thrive. Matrix is positioned as the preferred technology partner in the Israeli market for 15 years in a row. Looking forward and witnessing the increasing demand for digital services, cloud services, infrastructure, computing, and data analytics, Matrix intends to expand and recruit more quality personnel to fill the many positions required in these areas in order to continue to lead the innovation in Israel’s IT industry and maintain the position of a market leader.”

“Sapiens finished 2020 on a strong note, despite the multiple challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, with record fourth quarter Non-GAAP revenues crossing the $100 million-dollar-mark, coming in at $103 million, 19% higher than last year and strong Non-GAAP operating margin of 18.1%, improving by 164 basis points, compared to the same period last year. For the full year of 2020 Non-GAAP revenue increased by 18% to $384 million and Non-GAAP operating margin of 17.7%. The results demonstrate how well Sapiens is executing its proven “Land and Expand” strategy, which enables it to grow in the highly regulated and regionally diverse global insurance markets and validate its operating leverage. In addition, Sapiens continues to preserve its position as a one-stop-shop in P&C and Life with its hundreds of customers, along with offering complimentary and digital solutions. Sapiens enters into 2021 with a strong momentum, a solid balance sheet and plans to leverage its recent acquisitions.”

“Magic also finished 2020 on a strong note with record breaking revenues of $104.6 million for the fourth quarter, reflecting 15% increase from the same period last year and exceeding the 100 million-dollar-mark for the first time. For the full year of 2020, Magic’s revenues increased 14% year over year to $371 million and non-GAAP operating income increased 20% year over year to $53 million. The company’s results of operations for the year demonstrate its ability to manage the business and execute on its strategy during uncertain times introduced by the COVID-19 global pandemic while keeping its employees safe and productive.”

“Michpal group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its business model with its revenues also fueled by the acquisition of Unique Software Enterprises Ltd. concluded in November 2019 and Liram Financial Software Ltd., concluded in May 2020. Michpal Group is well positioned to continue helping its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental labor guidelines which are introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“TSG (held jointly by Formula and Israel Aerospace Industries) also finished the year on a high note, signing a new multi-million-dollar G2G agreement with a law enforcement agency in South East Asia. TSG will deliver a multi-sensory and multidisciplinary system which would include and integrate a Command & Control system, for the use of the entire organization. In addition, during 2020 TSG had the opportunity to put to good use its proven AI development capabilities developed for the defense sector in order to predict Hospital respiratory deterioration of Covid-19 infected patients. The system was integrated in the Beilinson Hospital in Israel and generated impressive results. This is another perfect example of TSG’s capability to monetize on long term capabilities dedicated to the defense sector in the private sector.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula’s most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 pandemic virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Year ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                   
    Unaudited     Unaudited        
Revenues     543,240       448,205       1,933,918       1,701,115  
Cost of revenues     418,264       344,224       1,486,485       1,315,066  
Gross profit     124,976       103,981       447,433       386,049  
Research and development costs, net     14,220       12,439       52,604       46,690  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     64,989       54,468       224,188       200,870  
Operating income     45,767       37,074       170,641       138,489  
Financial expenses, net     10,723       6,147       26,885       18,652  
Income before taxes on income     35,044       30,927       143,756       119,837  
Taxes on income     6,754       6,726       31,268       27,201  
Income after taxes     28,290       24,201       112,488       92,636  
Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net     1,200       272       1,535       1,787  
Net income     29,490       24,473       114,023       94,423  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     17,597       14,489       67,247       55,603  
Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders     11,893       9,984       46,776       38,820  
                                 
Earnings per share (basic)     0.77       0.65       3.05       2.56  
Earnings per share (diluted)     0.76       0.64       3.01       2.44  
                                 
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)     15,288,017       15,282,600       15,286,142       15,189,758  
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)     15,293,138       15,291,360       15,292,450       15,340,867  
                                 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents     501,626       368,666  
Short-term deposits     30,289       29,886  
Marketable securities     1,238       6,600  
Trade receivables     520,144       486,007  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     83,610       65,709  
Inventories     23,988       8,636  
Total current assets     1,160,895       965,504  
                 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                
Deferred taxes     39,890       38,865  
Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     22,703       22,205  
Total long-term assets     62,593       61,070  
                 
INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD     28,478       26,021  
                 
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET     59,559       43,059  
                 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS     114,414       104,130  
                 
NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL     1,094,073       889,473  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS     2,520,012       2,089,257  
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Loans and credit from banks and others     120,444       125,297  
Debentures     41,454       31,362  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     32,065       35,673  
Trade payables     153,259       125,163  
Deferred revenues     128,898       93,512  
Other accounts payable     258,717       205,205  
Dividend payable     -       7,081  
Liabilities in respect of business combinations     9,121       8,431  
Put options of non-controlling interests     35,843       39,668  
Total current liabilities     779,801       671,392  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Loans and credit from banks and others     180,316       162,062  
Debentures     203,070       175,411  
Long term operating lease liabilities     91,188       73,686  
Other long-term liabilities     12,191       8,311  
Deferred taxes     68,368       53,854  
Deferred revenues     16,626       6,491  
Liabilities in respect of business combinations     16,582       14,895  
Put options of non-controlling interests     29,257       15,182  
Employees benefit liabilities     15,119       11,639  
Total long-term liabilities     632,717       521,531  
                 
EQUITY                
Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders     502,728       421,640  
Non-controlling interests     604,766       474,694  
Total equity     1,107,494       896,334  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     2,520,012       2,089,257  
                 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
       
    (Unaudited)  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents     47,852       82,725  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     4,977       6,803  
Total current assets     52,829       89,528  
                 
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY                
CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)                
Matrix IT Ltd.     142,194       125,809  
Sapiens International Corporation N.V.     227,771       176,832  
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.     117,624       114,019  
Other     90,395       72,322  
Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity     577,984       488,982  
                 
OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES     1,707       1,539  
                 
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET     2       2  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS     632,522       580,051  
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Loans from banks and others     -       13,130  
Debentures     21,652       20,296  
Trade payables     349       69  
Other accounts payable     2,328       1,274  
Dividends payable     -       7,081  
Total current liabilities     24,329       41,850  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Debentures     104,394       116,561  
Put options of non-controlling interests     1,071       -  
Total long-term liabilities     105,465       116,561  
                 
EQUITY     502,728       421,640  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     632,522       580,051  
                 

(*)The investments’ carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.


