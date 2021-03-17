ScottMadden Named as One of America’s Top Management Consulting Firms for the Sixth Year

Forbes Media and Statista Recognize America’s Top Management Consulting Firms

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Media, in partnership with Statista, a market research company, has recognized ScottMadden, Inc., for the sixth year as one of 230 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms in the United States. This annual list focuses on management consultancies providing businesses across 16 industry sectors and 16 functional areas with the best guidance on their practice.

Statista began with a long list of management consulting firms and used survey results to determine the top 230. These companies are recognized based on rankings compiled from two online surveys: an expert survey among management consulting executives and partners and a client survey among senior executives.

The first survey included 7,500 consulting firm executives and partners who were asked to make peer recommendations for consultancies (excluding their own). The second survey included more than 1,000 senior executives who recommended management consultancies they have worked with during the last four years. Statista then identified the firms that received a disproportionately high number of client recommendations.

“We’re thrilled to receive this honor yet again, which serves as a reminder of the high standards and expectations we’ve established and continue to foster among peers and clients,” says Brad Kitchens, president and CEO at ScottMadden.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.

