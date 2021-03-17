E-health Market Size is Expected to Reach $230.64 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in government initiatives toward use of eHealth solutions and services, surge in need to manage regulatory compliance through use of eHealth solutions, large population base, and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases fuel the growth of the global e-health market. Based on formulation, the healthcare providers segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, on the other hand, North America appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global E-Health Market was pegged at $74.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $230.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in government initiatives toward use of eHealth solutions and services, surge in need to manage regulatory compliance through use of eHealth solutions, large population base, and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases fuel the growth of the global e-health market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the untapped market in developing regions is expected to create an array of opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has increased the demand for cloud-based solutions provided by e-health technology, thus impacting market growth positively.

For example, GE Healthcare protracted its long-term partnership with Microsoft to promote a cloud-based COVID-19 patient monitoring software for health systems.

The global e-health market is analyzed across type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the medical apps segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Based on formulation, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global e-health market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the healthcare consumers segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global e-health market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the market across LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global e-health market report include Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthineers InTouch Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medtronic plc., and UnitedHealth Group (Optum).These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

