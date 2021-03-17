Industrial Robot Market and Medical Robots Market Size & Forecast 2021-2026 By Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Business Prospect, Says Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Robot Market Research Report 2021:

Global “Industrial Robot Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Industrial Robot industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Industrial Robot market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Industrial Robot market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Industrial Robot market.

The global Industrial Robot market size is projected to reach USD 46470 million by 2026, from USD 19880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026.

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.

Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, United States and Korea, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA and CLOOS from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. In future, the Korean players be likely to play more important roles in the next several years, for example, Hyundai Robotics has set a goal of making 500 billion won (USD 444 million) in revenue by 2021 and becoming one of the top five robotics companies in the world.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Industrial Robot market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Industrial Robot industry.

The major players in the market include:

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Industrial Robot market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



Some Points from TOC:

1 Industrial Robot Market Overview

2 Global Industrial Robot Market Competition by Company

3 Global Industrial Robot Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Robot by Application

5 North America Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Robot Business

Continued…………………………………….





Part II:

Global Medical Robots Market Research Report 2021:

Global “Medical Robots Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Medical Robots market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Medical Robots Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Medical Robots industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Medical Robots market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Medical Robots market.

The global Medical Robots market size was USD 2775.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 3374.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Medical Robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery, rehabilitation process or care.

North America is the largest consumer of Medical Robots, with a consumption market share of 53% and a production market share of 66% in 2015.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Medical Robots industry.

The major players in the market include:

Intuitive Surgical

Mazor Robotics

Stryker

Hansen Medical

Rewalk

TOYOTA

Accuray

Kirbylester

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS

Aesynt

ARXIUM

Aethon

RIKEN

Yaskawa

Fraunhofer

IRobot

Cyberoye

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Surgical robot

Rehabilitation robot

Pharmacy automation robot

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centers

Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Medical Robots market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medical Robots by Manufacturers

4 Company Profiles

5 Breakdown Data by Type

6 Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……………………………

Detailed TOC of Global Medical Robots Market



