The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company celebrates connecting 5 million children to gardening and outdoor play through its GroMoreGood initiative

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across America begin to recover from one of our nation’s most difficult years, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company aims to bring the power of gardening and time outdoors to more children as a way to provide comfort and moments of joy to those who need it most. Today, the company announced it is halfway to its enterprise-wide commitment of connecting 10 million children to the benefits of gardening and outdoor play by 2023 and will increase its efforts in the years to come.

Spring marks a time of growth and rebirth that has long been celebrated by the gardening community. However, this year, the positive experiences that gardening and growing provide are needed more than ever. The ongoing pandemic has created disruption for millions of children and families across the country and has had a compounding effect on those already struggling with food insecurity and lack of access to fresh food and safe outdoor greenspaces. Through its GroMoreGood initiative, ScottsMiracle-Gro hopes to combat these pressing challenges and improve children’s access to healthy food and outdoor play time.

“The challenges facing millions of Americans right now are devastating and the impact has been especially hard for our children,” said Jim King, President of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “It demands action from all of us, but especially from companies to use their resources and influence to help make positive change. We’re gardeners. And we’ve seen the incredible benefits that happen when kids connect to gardening, fresh food and time outdoors. That's why we’re so committed to bringing these moments to more children right now.”

GroMoreGood is an enterprise-wide commitment for ScottsMiracle-Gro being largely implemented by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. Funding for the Foundation comes through the sale of the company’s leading branded products, including Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho®. ScottMiracle-Gro and its Foundation are partnering with leading nonprofit organizations and other partners across the United States to elevate the critical need to connect more children to gardening and outdoor play and improve children’s access to gardens and greenspaces. Those key partners include Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, KidsGardening, Major League Baseball, National Farm to School Network, National Head Start Association, National Recreation and Park Association and No Kid Hungry.

“Three years ago, we made a commitment to 10 million kids who need more good in their lives,” said Josh Peoples, Chief Marketing Officer for ScottsMiracle-Gro. “We’re not letting up on that promise. Our company and family of brands are more committed now than ever to bringing the benefits of fresh healthy food, gardening and outdoor playtime to the kids and communities who need them the most.”

As part of the GroMoreGood commitment, in partnership with Major League Baseball, the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program is improving fields of play and encouraging kids to get outside, get active and enjoy activities like baseball and softball. To date, nearly $2 million has been invested and 25 fields have been revitalized to create outdoor greenspaces where kids can run and play. The 2021 grant application is currently open. Nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations are welcome to learn more and apply at https://www.mlb.com/sponsorship/scotts-field-refurbishment-program.

Today, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is also announcing the 2021 grant recipients with its partners KidsGardening and National Head Start Association. The Foundation funds 175 Grassroots Grants annually with KidsGardening, which are awarded to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to create or enhance youth garden programs in their local communities. From pollinator gardens to outdoor play spaces, edible gardens to therapeutic greenspaces, the Grassroots Grants fund all types of community-driven projects that engage youth. A full list of the 2021 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grantees, along with more program information, is available at https://kidsgardening.org/2021-gromoregood-grassroots-grant/ .

Emily Shipman, Executive Director at KidsGardening, said, "Partnering with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation on the GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant has created opportunities for nearly 100,000 kids to play, learn and grow in a garden this year alone. KidsGardening and Scotts are long-time partners. In the three years we've worked together to GroMoreGood, we've awarded youth garden programs in all 50 states and Washington, DC."

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening partner with National Head Start Association to bring more edible gardens to Head Start programs across the country, teaching America’s most at-risk children, families and communities how to grow their own fresh produce. The initiative provides garden grants, garden kits, educational curriculum and garden training, available to all Head Start programs, with the goal of connecting more young children and their families to healthy food. The 2021 GroMoreGood Garden Grant recipients, along with more information about the Head Start garden program, is available at www.nhsa.org/our-work/current-initiatives/gro-more-gardens/ .

“Head Start’s comprehensive model of early education supports the whole child, the whole family, and the community,” NHSA Executive Director Yasmina Vinci said. “Through our partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, NHSA is able to support this holistic approach with the nutritional, social/emotional, and community benefits of gardening. We are proud to continue this initiative, extending the benefits of gardening to more of the Head Start community as we recover from the pandemic and programs seek resources to support their families.”

To support all families in growing more good in their own backyards and gardens this spring, ScottsMiracle-Gro is also sharing its GroMoreGood Learning Activities, a set of 72 hands-on lessons to get kids and families gardening and growing together. Based on early childhood best practices, the activities were developed around the four seasons of a garden with the Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center. These lessons are free and available now on the company’s website.

To learn more about the GroMoreGood initiative, visit www.GroMoreGood.com.

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

