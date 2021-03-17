Plug Power Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least November 2020 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) breached their fiduciary duties to Plug Power and the Company’s shareholders.



The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Plug Power, among other things, made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that Plug Power would be unable to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020, because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” Plug Power stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

