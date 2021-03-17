At 6.7% CAGR, Global Sleeping Aids Market Size & Share Expand to USD 101.7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Sleeping Aids Market in 2019 was approximately USD 64.29 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 101.7 Billion by 2026. Top market manufacturers are DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., SleepMed Inc., Pfizer Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, SleepMed, GSK and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Sleeping Aids Market by Offering (Mattresses and Pillows, Medication, Sleep Laboratory Services, and Sleep Apnea Devices) and by Sleep Disorder (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Sleep Walking, Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), Narcolepsy and Other Sleep Disorders): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Sleeping Aids Market was estimated at USD 64.29 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 101.7 Billion by 2026. The global Sleeping Aids Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026”.

A sleep disorder can affect health, safety, and quality of life. Sleep depravity may affect the overall working of the human body and can severely affect one’s ability to have a healthy lifestyle along with cognitive wellbeing. There are many different types of sleeping disorders and some of the commons among them are insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. Increased penetration of digital media and devices in life has also induced sleeping disorders. The rising prevalence of these conditions is fueling the market for sleep aids. Sleep aids are drugs and medical devices used to diagnose and treat various sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Sleeping Aids Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Sleeping Aids Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Sleeping Aids Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Sleeping Aids Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Changing Lifestyle and Increased Stress Is Driving the Market of Sleep Aids

The body clock known as circadian rhythm follows the motion of the sun and since the evolution, it has been in the harmony with day and night cycle. However, the modern lifestyle and work associated with have hampered the working of this body rhythm, and as a result of which sleeping disorder prevalence has increased. Working in the night shift and jet lag are among the major reason for disturbing the sleep patterns. Lifestyle choices such as keeping the brain stimulated till the late have enhanced the frequency of sleeping disorder. Penetration of smartphones has increased the screen time of individuals and late-night binging has increased which has resulted in increased cases of sleeping disorders. Increased level of stress due to workload in offices, schools, and social relationships has added to the stress level of humans. Increased intake of alcohol may also hamper the sleep cycle. Another important reason is mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder frequently give rise to serious sleeping problems

Industry Major Market Players

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

SleepMed Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Merck

Sanofi





GSK

Natus Medical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CareFusion Corporation

Tempur-Pedic Management Inc.

Serta International

Drive Medical Ltd.

Compumedics Limited

Global Sleeping Aids Market: Growth Factors

In the coming years, the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders for example obstructive sleep apnea, chronic insomnia, and narcolepsy will drive the global sleep aids industry forward. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 50 million people in the United States are currently sleep-deprived. In addition, nearly 18 million people suffer from sleep deprivation, which affects their work efficiency. As a result of the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, demand for preventive and curative medication will rise, propelling the sleeping aids market in the analysis period.

Over the forecast period, increasing disposable income among consumers, combined with increased public knowledge about the negative effects of sleep disorders, would boost the market size for sleep aids. In addition, sleep disturbances can have a detrimental effect on human health and lead to chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

On the other hand, the negative effects of sleep medications on human health paired with high costs of sleep aids medical procedures could limit market development in near future.

Global Sleeping Aids Market: Segmentation

The global Sleeping Aids market can be segmented into offering, sleep disorders, and regions.

Based on the offering, the sleeping aids market is further classified as mattresses and pillows, medication, sleep laboratory services, and sleep apnea devices. Due to its comprehensive features such as usability, enforcement, availability of a variety of items, the mattresses, and pillows category will carry a substantial revenue size over the forecast years. Furthermore, increasing public awareness of the health benefits of good sleep among the growing population would push the sleep aids market in coming years.

In addition, insomnia, sleep apnea, sleepwalking, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, and other sleep disorders are the sleep disorder segments bifurcated in the research report.

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Sleeping Aids Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the highest market of sleeping aids owing to the increased prevalence of cases of insomnia. An increase in the young population and a change in the lifestyle is driving the market for sleep aids market. Similarly, the high geriatric population in Europe and North America is expected to drive the market for sleeping aids. Sleep disorders are believed to influence 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and social groups. Sleep disorders affect both men and women, although there are substantial variations in the incidence and seriousness of such sleep disorders among minorities and underserved groups.

Browse the full “Sleeping Aids Market by Offering (Mattresses and Pillows, Medication, Sleep Laboratory Services, and Sleep Apnea Devices) and by Sleep Disorder (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Sleep Walking, Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), Narcolepsy and Other Sleep Disorders): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sleeping-aids-market

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Industry vertical Adopted in the Market

The global Sleeping Aids market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Mattress & Pillow

Sleep Laboratories

Medications

Sleep Apnea Devices

By Sleep Disorder:

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Restless Leg Syndrome

Narcolepsy

Sleep Walking

Other

