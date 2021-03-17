The National Civil Rights Museum presents the She Took Justice Virtual Book Talk

Featuring Author Gloria Browne-Marshall

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Queen Nzingha to Shirley Chisholm and now Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, The Black Woman has worked to overcome racial prejudice and gender oppression. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the National Civil Rights Museum presents a virtual book talk featuring author Gloria J. Browne-Marshall and her new book, She Took Justice: The Black Woman, Law, and Power 1619-1969.

She Took Justice tells true stories of The Black Woman’s fight against racist laws while taking readers on a journey from the invasion of Africa into the Colonial period and the Civil Rights Movement.

“I’m honored to discuss my book She Took Justice with the National Civil Rights Museum audience,” said Browne-Marshall. “The Civil Rights Movement plays a significant part in African American history, and I feel it is important to highlight these stories about incredible Black women who, despite violence and law, fought for their rights.”

“We are excited to host this book talk with this multifaceted author and civil rights attorney Gloria Browne-Marshall,” said Faith Morris, the museum’s Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer. “Gloria brilliantly dissects pivotal eras in the history of the Black Woman through a legal perspective. These stories are timely and relevant to many of today’s issues.”

The hour-long virtual event will take place on March 23, 2021, at 6 pm Central. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. The book is available for purchase at the museum’s online store. For more information visit the museum’s website.

About The National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10 American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

About Author Gloria J. Browne-Marshall

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall is a civil rights attorney, author, playwright, professor of Constitutional Law, and founding member of the Gender Studies faculty at John Jay College (CUNY). She is also the author of Race, Law, and American Society: 1607 to Present, The Voting Rights War, The U.S. Constitution: An African-American Context, The African-American Woman: 400 Years of Perseverance, The Constitution: Major Cases and Conflicts (fourth edition which is forthcoming), and “The Report on the Status of Black Women and Girls. Browne-Marshall is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, the Deadline Club, the New York Press Club, and the National Press Club. She is the recipient of a Pulitzer Center Grant and Frederick Lewis Allen Fellowship.

