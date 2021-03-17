Global Paper Straw Market Size Expected 20% CAGR Growth by 2025: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Paper Straw Market expected to grow at 20% CAGR by 2025. Top market players are Transcend Packaging Ltd., Footprint, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Hoffmaster Group, Inc. Huhtamaki Oyj, Fuling Global Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Paper Straw Market By Material Type(Virgin paper and Recycled paper), By Product Type (Printed and Non-printed), By Straw Length(<5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, and >10.5 inches), By Straw Diameter(<0.15 inches, 0.15 – 0.196 inches, 0.196 – 0.25 inches, 0.25 – 0.4 inches, and >0.4 inches), By End-Use Application(Foodservice, Institutional, and Household) and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.

“According to the research report, the global Paper Straw Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% through 2025. Increased application of the food straw in the end-use industries is the major factor driving the global market.”

Increased application of the food straw in the end-use industries is the major factor driving the global market. Increasing consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and rising government obligations toward reducing plastic usage are other factors fuelling the growth of the paper straw market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Paper Straw Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Paper Straw Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Paper Straw Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Paper Straw Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

In terms of both value and volume virgin paper expects to hold a major share during the forecast period

In the material type category, virgin paper anticipates dominating the market owing to its beneficial characteristics. Virgin paper straws are of high quality as they have a high absorption rate and are reliable and strong. This avoids wastage of straws for single usage, hence preferred more by the manufacturers and consumers.

Non-printed paper straws anticipate dominating the product type segment

Preference for non-printed paper straws is more since it avoids the ingestion of any harmful chemicals in the form of inks or dyes. The paper straws are manufactured using food-grade paper.

Industry Major Market Players

Transcend Packaging Ltd.

Footprint

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

Hoffmaster Group Inc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Fuling Global Inc

Among the end-use applications, the foodservice segment anticipates growing at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The foodservice segment is growing at a rapid rate in most of the regions. Increasing industrialization and increasing disposable income are some of the factors triggering the growth of the foodservice segment. Thus, market players offering food services are looking out for products that are eco-friendly and sustainable. The demand for paper straws is increasing in the foodservice sector owing to growing awareness regarding the ban of plastic products.

The research study provides a decisive view on the global Paper Straw Market based on Material Type, Product Type, Straw Length, Straw Diameter, End-Use Application, and Region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of Material Type, the global Paper Straw Market is sectored into Virgin paper and Recycled paper. On the basis of Product Type, the global market is categorized into printed and Non-printed.In terms of Straw Length, the market is segmented into <5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, and >10.5 inches.Based on Straw Diameter, the market is fragmented into<0.15 inches, 0.15 – 0.196 inches, 0.196 – 0.25 inches, 0.25 – 0.4 inches, and >0.4 inches.In terms of End-Use Application, the market is segmented into food service, Institutional, and Household.

The regional segmentation comprises the past, present, and estimated demand for the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. The regional segment is further split into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

The paper straw market expects to witness the highest CAGR in Europe

The region has witnessed an increased demand for paper straws in the last few years. The major countries that contribute to the European paper straw market are the United Kingdom and Germany. The key factor that supports the paper straw market is a rapidly growing foodservice business. Other factors that have aided in the market demand are environmental issues and government protocols for plastic restrictions.

Browse the full “Paper Straw Market By Material Type(Virgin paper and Recycled paper), By Product Type (Printed and Non-printed), By Straw Length(<5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, and >10.5 inches), By Straw Diameter(<0.15 inches, 0.15 – 0.196 inches, 0.196 – 0.25 inches, 0.25 – 0.4 inches, and >0.4 inches), By End-Use Application(Foodservice, Institutional, and Household) and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-paper-straw-market-by-material-typevirgin-paper

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Industry vertical Adopted in the Market

The report on the global paper straw market is segmented into:

Global Paper Straw Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Virgin paper

Recycled paper

Global Paper Straw Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Printed

Non-printed

Global Paper Straw Market: By Straw Length Segmentation Analysis

<5.75 inches

5.75-7.75 inches

7.75-8.5 inches

8.5-10.5 inches

>10.5 inches

Global Paper Straw Market: By Straw Diameter Segmentation Analysis

<0.15 inches

0.15 – 0.196 inches

0.196 – 0.25 inches

0.25 – 0.4 inches

>0.4 inches

Global Paper Straw Market: By End-Use Application Segmentation Analysis

Foodservice

Institutional

Household

